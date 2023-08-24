Selling Hot Air: Deforestation Carbon Offsets Don’t Work, Study Finds

The controversial concept of carbon offsets took another blow on Thursday with the release of a new study showing paying to save a forest often doesn't exactly work as promised.

"Carbon credits provide major polluters with some semblance of climate credentials," said the new study's senior author Andreas Kontoleon, of the University of Cambridge in the U.K., according to a press release. "Yet we can see that claims of saving vast swathes of forest from the chainsaw to balance emissions are overblown."

Offset projects known as REDD+, for reduced emissions from deforestation and forest degradation, sell credits to individuals or businesses.

The credits theoretically represent a reduction in emissions in the form of a forest that is left alone instead of cut down, enabling the buyer to claim the ton of carbon dioxide they emitted is offset by the ton of carbon saved in the forest. Unless, of course, no such saving occurs.

The new study, published in Science on Thursday, examined 26 REDD+ projects across six countries in South America, central Africa, and Southeast Asia, and compared them to areas where no such project exists. They found that most of the projects have not meaningfully reduced deforestation or oversold how much they achieved.

For projects in Peru, the REDD+ projects actually avoided deforestation of 686 hectares (about 1,700 acres) per year over ten years — far less than what the projects claimed, at 3,661 hectares per year. Colombian projects saved only 49 acres per year from deforestation, compared with a claim of 2,550 hectares.

For 18 of the projects with enough publicly available data, the researchers found that up to 89 million carbon offset credits could have been generated, with 60.2 million of those coming from projects that have not significantly reduced deforestation. Further, at least 14.6 million carbon credits have already been used by buyers — meaning someone emitted carbon with the expectation that they were saving a patch of forest somewhere else. The numbers show these 18 projects have been used to offset three times as much carbon as their actual contributions — and millions more credits are available to purchase.

"I am not surprised by these findings," said Barbara Haya, a research fellow at the University of California, Berkeley's Center for Environmental Public Policy and director of the Berkeley Carbon Trading Project, who was not involved with the new research.

"Very high levels of over-crediting are common on the offset market."

In a commentary also published in Science, Julia Jones of Bangor University and Simon Lewis of the University of Leeds wrote that the findings have far-reaching implications. Misleading offset markets hurt the climate — through the extra emissions — and hurt forests because the deforestation rates are worse than claimed.

"Some argue that offsets that use avoided emissions are a flawed approach to tackling the climate crisis because balancing fossil fuel emissions with those from land-use change does not achieve the cuts needed to stabilize the climate system," Jones and Lewis wrote.

If the offset market is to provide emissions reductions on a meaningful scale, they added, there needs to be significant changes to how the markets are calculated and managed.

"These carbon credits are essentially predicting whether someone will chop down a tree, and selling that prediction," Kontoleon said. "If you exaggerate or get it wrong, intentionally or not, you are selling hot air."