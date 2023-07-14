Carbon Capture No Substitute for Emissions Cuts To Fight Climate Change: Report
The statement comes as countries gear up for the annual UN climate meeting later this year
The European Union and 17 countries are set to issue a statement on Friday warning against an increased reliance on carbon capture technology in the fight against climate change, according to reporting from Reuters.
"Abatement technologies must not be used to green-light continued fossil fuel expansion," the statement reads, according to the reporting.
Carbon capture and sequestration has long been considered as a potential way to keep CO2 out of the atmosphere and reduce global warming. It ostensibly seeks to use technology to capture carbon emissions and then store them, sometimes by pumping the carbon emissions into the ground.
- NY-Based Isometric Attracts $25 Million Funding for Carbon Capture Technology Database
- China’s 2022 climate mystery: Did carbon emissions actually go down?
- Canada’s Record Wildfires Are Responsible for a Quarter of Global Carbon Emissions This Year
- A Trade-Based Climate Policy Can Cut Emissions Globally
- ExxonMobil to Acquire Carbon Solutions Company for $4.9 Billion to Help Reduce Greenhouse Impact
But decades of hype and tantalizing research and billions of dollars of spending has added up to very little carbon capture technology actually being deployed around the world. According to the International Energy Agency, about 40 commercial facilities are in operation, though hundreds more are in various stages of development.
Critics have maintained that carbon capture and sequestration could give a license for polluters to keep emitting CO2 and fossil fuel companies to continue digging up coal, oil, and gas. The new statement, cosigned by the European Union along with 17 countries including Germany, France, New Zealand, Chile, and a number of particularly vulnerable nations like Micronesia, said the technology "should be recognised as having a minimal role to play in decarbonization of the energy sector."
Momentum toward carbon capture and sequestration adoption has increased in recent years. In the US, 2022's landmark climate bill, the Inflation Reduction Act, contains a massive boost for the technology. The law increased a tax incentive known as 45Q up from $50 per ton of captured CO2 to $85 per ton — an amount that industry and other experts have said is enough to push many questionable projects into a financially realistic realm.
In general, countries more reliant on fossil fuels — like the United Arab Emirates, which will host this year's UN climate meeting COP28 in Dubai in December — have been supportive of expanded carbon capture and sequestration efforts. But even with recent progress, its promise to make a significant dent in climate change-causing emissions seems doubtful: the IEA has said recent project plans still suggest deployment would "remain substantially below" the level needed for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
The new statement, which was spearheaded by the Marshall Islands, was also signed by ministers from Austria, Colombia, Denmark, Ethiopia, Ireland, the Netherlands, Palau, Samoa, Senegal, Spain and Vanuatu.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Apple’s Most Powerful Next-Gen Laptop Chip is Currently Being Tested For a 2024 ReleaseTech
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This NovemberTech
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study SaysTech
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech