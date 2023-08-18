Canada Tells Meta To Lift News Ban as Wildfires Ravage Country - The Messenger
Canada Tells Meta To Lift News Ban as Wildfires Ravage Country

'What Meta is doing now is completely unacceptable,' Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez told reporters

Published
Abubakar Idris
The Canadian government has demanded Meta lift a ban on news content for users in the country in the wake of wildfires raging in the country’s Northwest Territories.

"What Meta is doing now is completely unacceptable... we see that due to this ban, people do not have access to information that is absolutely crucial," Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said at a press conference Friday.

"I demand that Meta reverse this decision," continued Rodriguez, who in his previous role as heritage minister oversaw controversial legislation requiring Meta pay news organizations for articles.

Meta started blocking news sharing on its platform in early August after that bill, the Online News Act, passed in Canada. The restrictions affect Canadian users of Facebook, Instagram and Threads, making it impossible for them to view or post links to publications such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Guardian and Canadian news service, CBC.

But Canada’s lawmakers say that information sharing on social media is now critical as Canada battles one of its worst wildfire seasons on record, with over 200 fires burning across the Northwest Territories. The government has issued evacuation notices to the 20,000 residents in the country’s remote northern town of Yellowknife.

Canada demands Facebook lift news restriction to allow wildfire info sharing
Canada demands Facebook lift news restriction to allow wildfire info sharingGetty Images

Residents have complained that Meta’s news restrictions have prevented them from sharing timely updates about the fires, news or evacuation notices, according to Canadian officials.

CBC reports that Facebook’s restrictions have also affected media outlets that don’t produce news. Canadian lawmaker Chris Bittle vented that "Meta's actions to block news are reckless and irresponsible."

In response, Meta said in times of emergency, it activates a “Safety Check [feature] which allows people to request support, check on loved ones and access updates from reputable sources.”

“People in Canada can continue to use our technologies to connect with their communities and access reputable information, including content from official government agencies, emergency services and non-governmental organizations.”

