Call Of Duty’s Latest Season Publicly Shames Cheaters

In a continued effort to oust cheaters from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Activision is now employing a new tool — shame. The developers behind the game today announced a new feature that will show everyone in a game the exact moment that someone using illicit assists is booted.

The feature will be included in both Warzone 2.0 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and is the latest addition from Call of Duty’s internal team dedicated to duping and deterring cheaters: Team Ricochet.

“Starting in Season 05, the kill feed will notify lobbies when #TeamRICOCHET and its systems have removed a problem player from the game,” Call of Duty’s main account tweeted Wednesday evening.

Cheats and assists, such as programs that automate aiming (colloquially referred to as aim bots), are big business, and not just for Call of Duty. There are numerous third party software developers who create these cheats for dozens of games, including Counter Strike, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Fortnite. The cheats are lucrative, with many of their sellers making millions of dollars a year.

It has led to a constant back and forth between companies that sell cheats to players, and developers finding new ways to prevent them, including permanently banning problem players.

Publishers have gone as far as pursuing legal action. In 2021, Chinese publisher Tencent worked with local law enforcement to shut down one of the most lucrative cheat businesses in the world, Chicken Drumstick. The raid led to the seizure of more than $46 million in assets. Earlier this year, Activision Blizzard successfully sued cheat maker EngineOwning, which resulted in a judge ordering two of the tool’s developers to pay Activision Blizzard $3 million in damages.

In 2021, Team Ricochet was created to stay on top of the issue, which has plagued the series’ multiplayer component for more than a decade. Since then, the team has introduced a number of tools to automatically detect cheating in its games, and address them appropriately both in the short term and long term.

At the start of Modern Warfare 2’s third season in April, the team announced that it would power up legitimate players considerably when cheaters are detected, making them invisible and giving them additional health so cheaters can’t easily kill them, while also disarming cheaters entirely. Team Ricochet also launched a replay investigation tool, allowing members to view how players are performing in order to better determine if and how they are cheating. These players run the risk of being removed from leaderboards, having their records purged, and being banned from the game entirely.