Update: Call of Duty Players Are Getting a Virus Just by Playing the Game

Update 8/2/2023:
Activision informed The Messenger Wednesday that the infectious malware affecting the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been handled. The company also tweeted an update via its Call Of Duty Updates Twitter account.
“Multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) on Steam was patched to address a recent issue and is now back online,” the account tweeted.
This story's original text follows below:
Hackers appear to be using a 14 year old Call of Duty game to spread an infectious malware via the game’s online multiplayer lobbies.
Steam's community forums are reporting some players of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been affected by the spread of a malicious worm after joining hacked lobbies. These lobbies are reportedly capable of using bugs in the game to spread the worm to any players who join. Hacked players can then go on to accidentally spread the worm to other players in future matches.
The issue has been flagged by players as early as June 26, according to the game’s forums on Steam. The virus in question has appeared on the website VirusTotal. An unnamed industry insider confirmed the malware’s existence to TechCrunch.
Activision has responded by taking the game offline, though it was not specific about what the issue is.
“Multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) on Steam was brought offline while we investigate reports of an issue,” the company tweeted via its @CODUpdates account.
Activision did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
