Update: Call of Duty Players Are Getting a Virus Just by Playing the Game - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Update: Call of Duty Players Are Getting a Virus Just by Playing the Game

Players of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 are reporting that a self-replicating virus is being spread through the game's multiplayer lobbies.

Published |Updated
Trone Dowd
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Activision Blizzard

Update 8/2/2023:

Activision informed The Messenger Wednesday that the infectious malware affecting the PC version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been handled. The company also tweeted an update via its Call Of Duty Updates Twitter account.

“Multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) on Steam was patched to address a recent issue and is now back online,” the account tweeted.

This story's original text follows below:

Read More

Hackers appear to be using a 14 year old Call of Duty game to spread an infectious malware via the game’s online multiplayer lobbies.

Steam's community forums are reporting some players of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 have been affected by the spread of a malicious worm after joining hacked lobbies. These lobbies are reportedly capable of using bugs in the game to spread the worm to any players who join. Hacked players can then go on to accidentally spread the worm to other players in future matches.

The issue has been flagged by players as early as June 26, according to the game’s forums on Steam. The virus in question has appeared on the website VirusTotal. An unnamed industry insider confirmed the malware’s existence to TechCrunch.

Activision has responded by taking the game offline, though it was not specific about what the issue is.

“Multiplayer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) on Steam was brought offline while we investigate reports of an issue,” the company tweeted via its @CODUpdates account.

Activision did not immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.