‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This November

“The ultimate threat awaits” on Nov. 10, when Activision releases Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III. Activision released a teaser of the game today that officially confirmed the long-awaited sequel's existence and hinted at what it might be about.

The 41-second teaser has three major moments: Recurring Modern Warfare character John Price says not to bury your enemies alive, and villain Vladimir Makarov’s face briefly appears on the screen. This gives players a hint of what the game's single-player campaign will be about, but most intriguingly, a phone number appears in the first two seconds of the trailer.

If you call the number, you’ll get a voice recording that states: “This line is designated sierra mike sierra. Hang up, and text 202-918-3022.” If you text that phone number, starting with the word “Ready,” you will have to first reply YES to receive Activision marketing messages. After that, you will get the following response:

With an image:

When The Messenger asked for more information about the image, the line gave the following reply:

The game is expected to come to PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S and PC, with a formal reveal happening during a limited-time Call of Duty: Warzone event, perhaps as early as August 17.

Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier indicated last year that Activision was likely to delay this year’s Call of Duty release. The understanding was that instead of a full new game, Activision would release a “new free-to-play online” game and provide two years of post-launch support for Modern Warfare 2 instead of relying on its usual annual release schedule.

By the time Modern Warfare III comes out, Microsoft could acquire Activision Blizzard for $69 billion despite a June motion from the Federal Trade Commission to block the deal.