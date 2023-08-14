Modern Warfare 3 Will Be a Full Price Game, Activision Clarifies

After much confusion, publisher Activision clarified Monday morning that the newest entry in the long running Call of Duty series will be a full price, $70 release when it arrives on current and last generation consoles later this year.
“As stated in numerous Activision Blizzard quarterly conference calls, Modern Warfare III is a premium release,” an Activision spokesperson told Call of Duty news and community website Charlie Intel. “It will be priced accordingly at $70 USD.”
The spokesperson’s statement follows much speculation about the follow-up to 2022’s Modern Warfare 2. For one, reports from Bloomberg's Jason Schreier initially stated there would be no Call of Duty in 2023, the first time the main series would take a break since 2005's Call of Duty 2. Activision eventually rebutted the report, saying that there would be a full release after all, before Bloomberg noted that its own sources told it the game would not be called Modern Warfare 3 and had originally begun life as an expansion for Modern Warfare 2.
Then, earlier this month, eagle eyed gamers in Australia noticed Modern Warfare 3 was listed on Steam as an add on, at the cheaper than usual price of about $36. Activision clarified that it was listed as such because all future entries will be listed as an add-on to Call Of Duty’s dedicated app, according to Charlie Intel.
The Messenger has reached out to Activision for comment regarding the game’s cheaper than expected price on the Australian Steam listing.
Modern Warfare 3 marks the first time a direct follow-up to a previous entry has come out just a year later, which perhaps explains the confusion surrounding it. Both the Black Ops and the original Modern Warfare games took two to three year breaks between releases, each coming from different studios and trading off release years with each other to maintain an annual schedule.
Over the summer, Activision and Sledgehammer Games confirmed that, for the first time in the series, multiplayer progression, cosmetics, operators and more will carry over to the next game after Modern Warfare 2, which lent more legitimacy to the belief that Modern Warfare 3 would be more of an expansion than a full on sequel to last year’s game.
Modern Warfare 3 will be revealed to the public via the series’ free-to-play battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone, on August 17. Activision also confirmed last week that Modern Warfare 3 will come to both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One alongside current gen consoles when it releases November 10.
Modern Warfare 3 marks the franchise’s 20th annual release. Starting in 2003, the $31 billion franchise has had a premium, full new entry every year except 2004, which saw both an expansion for the original Call of Duty on PC, as well as the series’ console debut, Call of Duty: Finest Hour. And with Microsoft’s imminent acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Modern Warfare 3 is likely to be the last entry before the tech giant takes control of the lucrative IP.
- ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This November
- UPDATE: Hasbro Wants to Re-Release Old Transformers Video Games, Activision Has Not Lost the Code
- Activision Blizzard Records Huge Q2 2023 Profits Ahead Of Microsoft Merger
- Activision Says It Knows Exactly Where Old Transformers Game Code Is: ‘It’s Not Lost and Never Was’
- Microsoft Wins Legal Victory Over FTC Bid To Stall Deal with Activision-Blizzard
- Update: Call of Duty Players Are Getting a Virus Just by Playing the Game
