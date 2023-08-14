California Startup Raises $2 Million To Grow Self-Driving Robot Bodega Fleet - The Messenger
California Startup Raises $2 Million To Grow Self-Driving Robot Bodega Fleet

Robomart has already partnered with dessert brands to operate on-demand ice cream trucks

Abubakar Idris
LA-based "grocery on wheels" startup raises $2 million to grow

Los Angeles-based grocery startup Robomart unveiled a new self-driving robot van called the Haven that aims to bring grocery stores to consumers as easily as hailing an Uber.

The startup made the reveal as it announced $2 million in seed funding nearly six years after it set up shop. The round was led by W Ventures with participation from Wasabi Ventures, SOSV/HAX and Hustle Fund, an early-stage venture firm. With this investment, the company has now raised around $3.4 million since it launched, TechCrunch reported.

Founded in 2018 by Ali Ahmed, Emad Suhail Rahim, and Tigran Shahverdyan, Robomart combines self-driving, ride hailing and food ordering apps into one.

The idea is that customers can “hail” one of its fleet of vans, wait for it to arrive, and then shop right there for the item they want. Using radio-frequency identification tagging, the van can track which products are picked up and ring up the correct amount for the customer to pay.

Robomart has ambitions to send its vehicles out across city streets to deliver food, snacks, and pharmacy products to consumers’ doorsteps. The company has participated in startup accelerator programs by Nvidia and Japanese incubator, Archetype, in a bid to fine-tune its model and build out its customized vans.

“I believe we’re creating a new category,” Robomart CEO Ahmed, who previously worked at Unilever, said in 2018. “We think we’re competing with the sidewalk robots.”

Ultimately, Robomart is competing with the myriad corner shops, bodegas and convenience stores that often act as more than just retail outlets, functioning as a part of the culture of the city.

The startup says it has signed deals for more than 100 Robomart vans. In 2022, it secured a partnership with Unilever to operate on-demand ice cream from consumer goods company’s signature brands including Ben & Jerry’s, Breyers, and others.

