Cable TV Viewing Drops to Record Lows As Streaming Skyrockets

Cable TV viewing dropped below 30% of total U.S. TV use for the first time in July, according to a Nielsen report. The numbers were down 12.5% year-over-year, indicating a sustained downward trend for cable TV. At the same time, streaming reached a record high at 38.7%.

The Netflix show Suits contributed to the win for streaming services, setting new viewing records for an acquired title with almost 18 billion viewing minutes. Bluey on Disney+ followed behind as the second most-watched program in July with 5 billion minutes.

Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube hit all-time peaks in viewing in July.

Cable viewing saw a drop in all categories of viewership except feature films, which rose by 0.5%. ESPN’s Home Run Derby and College World Series brought in the highest views, followed by When Calls The Heart on The Hallmark Channel.

Broadcast use followed the same pattern as cable TV, decreasing to a new low of 20% with viewership down 5.4% year-over-year. That said, sports were popular in July, with 25 billion viewing minutes. As a new NFL season arrives, Nielsen researchers point to a potential shift in TV viewing. In November of last year, for example, sports made up more than 150 billion viewing minutes on broadcast.

“The potential for less new original primetime content this fall presents a unique situation for broadcast and cable,” according to Nielsen researchers, “but the recent success of acquired programming on streaming channels highlights the outsized strength of quality content, regardless of when it was created.”



These numbers come during an ongoing Hollywood writer's and actor's strike over, among issues such as AI scripts, residuals from streaming programs. While Nielsen notes that cable and broadcast will be facing less primetime content this fall, unions are also currently negotiating with streaming executives, who are raising subscription prices across the board while relying on old or imported content to weather the absence of Hollywood's creatives.