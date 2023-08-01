Brazil’s Golden Lion Tamarin Population Recovers after Virus Outbreak

In 2018, golden lion tamarins, a tiny, fluffy monkey covered in coppery fur, were on the verge of extinction in Brazil. Decimated by yellow fever, the monkeys’ population dropped by almost a third. But in a rare win for conservation, the mammal’s population has rebounded.
Golden lion tamarins’ population has grown to almost 4,800 individuals, conservation scientists at the Golden Lion Tamarin Association report Tuesday. The increase is from a nadir of 200 recorded in the 1970s, which prompted a massive effort to save them from extinction.
The species are native to Brazil’s forests and the Atlantic Forest of Rio de Janeiro state is the only location where they have remained in the wild. The primates are typically friendly and sociable, especially after one of them has given birth — they typically give birth to twins annually.
But an outbreak of yellow fever in 2018 threatened to wipe out the Brazilian monkeys, causing the deaths of 32% of the species, bringing the population down to 2,500. Researchers can’t exactly say why the population is growing again, but believe the drop in yellow fever cases and expansion of forest space in the region may have helped.
“We are celebrating, but always keeping one eye on other threats, because life’s not easy,” Luís Paulo Ferraz, GLTA’s president, told the AP.
The survey took place over a year and involved researchers visiting the animal’s habitats and making friendly calls to see if the animals responded.
These calls are basically “I’m here. Are you there?” James Dietz, a biologist and president of the U.S.-based nonprofit Save the Golden Lion Tamarin, told the AP.
“We have seen the resilience of the species, but also know they are still vulnerable,” said Ferraz.
