Book Authors Demand Big Tech Pay for Using Copyrighted Works To Train AI

Margaret Atwood, Michael Chabon and Nora Roberts are among the thousands of authors who have signed onto an open letter calling on Big Tech leaders to pay up, saying that artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT owe their existence to the writers whose work was used to train them.

The letter, which was penned by The Authors Guild, a 12,000 person strong union that bills itself as “the oldest and largest professional organization for published writers,” was addressed specifically to six CEOs, including Meta leader Mark Zuckerberg and the heads of ChatGPT parent company OpenAI, Microsoft and IBM. One name not listed is Elon Musk, who on Friday unveiled his own stab at getting into the artificial intelligence market, xAI. The guild's CEO, Mary Rasenberger, said the letter was drafted before the announcement and there are plans to add Musk's name to it.

“Generative AI technologies built on large language models owe their existence to our writings,” they wrote. “These technologies mimic and regurgitate our language, stories, style, and ideas. Millions of copyrighted books, articles, essays, and poetry provide the ‘food’ for AI systems, endless meals for which there has been no bill.”

Margaret Atwood is one of thousands of writers who signed an open letter accusing Big Tech firms of using their work to train AI programs without consent. Maria Moratti/Getty Images

With tech companies spending billions to develop new artificial intelligence technology, the writers wrote in the letter it’s “only fair that you compensate us for using our writings, without which AI would be banal and extremely limited.”

Rasenberger said the letter had been in the works since late June and the response from writers has been "overwhelming," with over 8,000 signatures from both guild members and non-members alike.

In the letter, the writers accused the companies of using copyrighted material obtained from piracy websites, a move that they wrote does not qualify for a fair use exception to copyright law.

The authors also alleged the tech giants were essentially committing a crime against art itself. Together, the authors called on the tech industry to protect writers while developing AI programs, including obtaining permission to use copyrighted material and compensating writers when their material is used to train AI and when AI generates new content using an author's name or previously published works. For the latter, Rasenberger said a monitoring system could be implemented where "an author's work or their name or identity is used in a prompt, the author should get cut some compensation for that."

Rasenberger said AI is an "existential matter" for writers, for whom the median yearly pay is $23,0000, particularly the majority who aren't able to live off book sales alone. She noted that a variety of jobs that writers use to make ends meet are threatened by AI, including copy editing, book coaching, business writing and some forms of journalism.

"We also see that publications are starting to use AI instead of using human journalists," she said. "My fear is that AI will replace entry level journalism positions, and I do think that's already happening."

Several online publications, including Buzzfeed and properties owned by G/O Media have admitted to using AI to generate content.

Earlier this month, two authors said ChatGPT’s ability to accurately summarize some of their work was evidence that OpenAI had used that work without permission. One of those authors, Paul Tremblay, was a signatory on the guild’s letter.

Last week, a class action suit filed in California alleged that Google scraped the personal information and copyrighted material of millions of people to train its Bard chatbot. That same week, comedian Sarah Silverman accused OpenAI and Meta had both used her material in a similar way in her own lawsuit against the two companies.

While the guild has not ruled out litigation, Rasenberger said the current goal is "to settle the issue and get renumeration to authors without bringing litigation."

"We want these companies to pay writers through a form of collective licensing, even for the use that they've already made. That's got to be compensated," she said. "And you can do that through a collective licensing system which we're trying to set up, or through litigation in the form of damages."