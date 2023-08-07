Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in March

NASA and Boeing’s reusable Starliner space vehicle will carry astronauts to the International Space Station, but the timeline for when that might happen remains unclear.

The Starliner has been beset with delays since being announced in 2010. While an unmanned flight docked with the ISS in May, the first manned test launch was originally scheduled for July 21 before several issues with the vehicle forced an indefinite postponement.

During an update given to media on Monday, NASA officials said work has proceeded on identifying and rectifying the problems, which included flammable tape being used in several parts of the vehicle. There are also issues with the parachutes, which are required for the capsule’s safe landing back on Earth.

Steve Stich, the manager of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, said that the certification process for the manned test flight is “98% complete,” but that “it's probably a little too early to tell” when the first full Starliner mission might now take place.

Mark Nappi, Boeing vice president and program manager for the Starliner, said he believes the craft will be ready to go in March, 2024 but said that does not mean a launch will happen at that time.

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner crew ship approaches the International Space Station on the company's Orbital Flight Test-2 mission before automatically docking to the Harmony module's forward port. The orbiting lab was flying 268 miles above the south Pacific at the time of this photograph was taken on May 20, 2022. NASA

Nappi acknowledged that the process of getting the Starliner ready has “taken longer than we had planned,” but that “the work that we have in front of us is rather straightforward.”

Among the issues that are being resolved is the replacement of hundreds of feet of tape that was found to be flammable. Nappi said in portions of the craft, 80% of the tape had been easily removed but more inspections need to be done to ensure tape has been removed in other areas. He said that in parts of the craft where removing the tape can be problematic, other remedies may have to be implemented.

In June, NASA and Boeing said issues had been discovered with a component in the Starliner’s parachute mechanism. Stich said a successful test on the parachutes was conducted in June and the design has been further modified to make the chutes even safer.

That new parachute will likely be safety tested in November.

The plan is for the Boeing Starliner and SpaceX’s Dragon V2 capsule to become the primary vehicles for ferrying NASA astronauts to and from the ISS, with current plans having each company supplying one mission per year. The ISS is scheduled to be decommissioned in 2030, at which point NASA said it plans to partner with corporations on future space stations in Earth’s orbit.

Despite the ISS’ shrinking lifespan, Joel Montalban, NASA’s ISS program manager, said the Starliner “remains a high priority,” and enough hardware has been purchased to supply six flights.

Nappi said Boeing is “very committed to fulfilling our obligations and in continuing to develop the vehicle and flying those missions. This is a pretty exciting business.”