Blue Origin, Astrobotic Receive NASA Funds To Develop Power Grids for the Moon

NASA announced on Tuesday $150 million in funding for companies developing technology the space agency hopes will be deployed on an eventual Moon base — including the tech they'll need to power it all.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin was the recipient of one of the largest grants, receiving almost $35 million to develop “In-Situ Resource Utilization (ISRU)-Based Power on the Moon.”

In a statement, Blue Origin said the money will go to developing its Blue Alchemy technology, which aims to use chemicals and minerals found in lunar rocks to generate electricity. The company said it hopes to make the technology viable for use on the Moon by 2026.

“Harnessing the vast resources in space to benefit Earth is part of our mission, and we’re inspired and humbled to receive this investment from NASA to advance our innovation,” said Pat Remias, vice president of Blue Origin’s Capabilities Directorate of Space Systems Development, in a statement.

“First we return humans to the Moon, then we start to ‘live off the land.’”

A rendering of Blue Origin’s Blue Moon lander that will return astronauts to the Moon as part of NASA’s Artemis program. Blue Origin

A further $34.6 million was awarded to Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology, which bills itself as a one-stop shop for potential private Moon missions. This NASA contract is to fund the company’s LunaGrid-Lite, technology that Astrobotic says will transmit power under the distinctive conditions found on the Moon.

In a press release, Astrobotic said they will spend the money on a demo that will involve an Astrobotic lunar rover going to the Moon, where it will receive high-voltage power through a kilometer of cable originating from a lunar lander.

NASA said it hopes the technology will one day transmit electricity from a Moon power station to a human habitat or work station.

Astrobotic's demonstration is expected to take place by 2026.

“LunaGrid-Lite will pave the way for power generation and distribution services on the Moon, and change the game for lunar surface systems like landers, rovers, habitats, science suits, and in-situ resource utilization pilot plants," said Astrobotic CEO John Thornton in a statement.

"With renewable, uninterrupted commercial power service, both crewed and robotic operations can be made sustainable for long-term operations," he added.

A NASA spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Together, the two contracts offer a glimpse at what a lunar power grid might look like at NASA’s planned Artemis Moon base. The mission aims to send humans back to the Moon this decade.

Other contracts awarded in this round included funding for companies working on technology that would allow astronauts to land on the Moon in low-light conditions, as well as the development of reusable rocket engines.