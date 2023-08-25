Eager to jet off to Starfield as soon as possible? Well, great news for players who’ve pre-ordered the game, which is shaping as one of the biggest launches of the year: They’ll get to start the night before the formal launch, 8 p.m. eastern on Aug. 31, the title’s developer, Bethesda Game Studios, announced on Friday.

The early-release time applies only to those who’ve purchased the Premium or Constellation editions of Starfield. Xbox Game Pass subscribers who want to play the game early can purchase the premium upgrade for $35.



Players who haven’t paid up for early access can start the game Sept. 5 at 8 p.m. eastern.

Starfield is important both to Microsoft-owned Bethesda—and for Microsoft’s Xbox game console. It marks the developer’s return to the single-player genre of role-playing games that made it a household name; Microsoft saw the opportunity to make Starfield an Xbox exclusive as a major reason to buy the company for $7.5 billion back in 2020. It also could put some distance from the dismally received Fallout 76, a 2018 game set in the post-apocalyptic Fallout universe. It also marks the biggest exclusive title for Xbox Game Studios since 2006’s Gears of War, theoretically adding a lift to console sales during the fiscally crucial holiday season.

Starfield, a space-romp adventure with more than 1,000 planets to explore and a storyline borrowing elements from sci-fi classics like Foundation and 2001: A Space Odyssey, will feature a “game plus mode”—giving players the ability to restart the game with a leveled-up character—something that many of Bethesda’s older games lacked.