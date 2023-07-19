Blizzard’s Games Are Coming To Steam

After more than a decade of being exclusive to Battle.net, Blizzard Entertainment’s games are coming to popular PC gaming storefront Steam.



Starting August 10 with Overwatch 2, Blizzard says it will bring a selection of its games to Valve's predominant digital PC game storefront. The announcement comes via a blog post from the publisher.



“As Blizzard evolves as a studio, inside and out, one of the ideas pushing us forward is meeting players around the world where they are and making our games as easy as possible to access and play,” the blog reads. “We want to give everyone a chance to experience our universes with old friends while making new ones, no matter how they choose to play.”



Currently, players who want to jump into games like Overwatch 2, Diablo IV and World of Warcraft have to do so through Blizzard’s proprietary storefront and multiplayer client, Battle.net.



Overwatch 2 coming to Steam coincides with the release of the game’s first piece of single player content, Overwatch 2: Invasion. The update will feature PvE story missions, a new hero and a revamped progression system.



"Gamers and developers are both going to benefit from Overwatch 2 coming to Steam," Valve's president Gabe Newell said. "Gamers will have another platform where they can play a beloved game that utilizes the capabilities of Steam, and developers will benefit from the effects of having the talented team at Blizzard helping us evolve our supported features and functionality for Overwatch 2."



It is unclear which other games will make the jump to Steam after Overwatch 2, but Blizzard says it will share more news on this front “when the time is right.”



It wouldn’t be the first Activision-Blizzard game to leave Battle.net. In 2019, Destiny 2 was made available on Steam following Bungie’s exit from the company.



While there is no confirmation that Blizzard games coming to Steam has anything to do with the recent merger attempt between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, it certainly echoes the Xbox maker’s philosophy of making its games available to everyone, regardless of their preferred platform.