‘Blaze Your Glory!’ Elon Musk’s X Has a New Motto as Twitter Rebrand Continues - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

‘Blaze Your Glory!’ Elon Musk’s X Has a New Motto as Twitter Rebrand Continues

The social media platform is no longer billing itself as "what's happening"

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A worker removes letters from the Twitter sign that is posted on the exterior of Twitter headquarters on July 24, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Twitter, now called X, has rebranded in the App Store to show off its new X logo and fresh tagline: “Blaze your glory!” Twitter’s old tagline was “It’s what’s happening.”

Its billionaire owner Elon Musk tweeted the tagline early in the morning on Monday. It has since appeared as the app’s description.

It is unclear what the new tagline means, but it is extremely similar to the 1990 Jon Bon Jovi single, ‘Blaze of Glory.’

The updated iOS app and an Android beta version’s descriptions have dropped all references to “Twitter” and replaced the word “tweet” with “posts.” The iPhone update will includes the new tagline, too.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.