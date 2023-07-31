‘Blaze Your Glory!’ Elon Musk’s X Has a New Motto as Twitter Rebrand Continues

Twitter, now called X, has rebranded in the App Store to show off its new X logo and fresh tagline: “Blaze your glory!” Twitter’s old tagline was “It’s what’s happening.”



Its billionaire owner Elon Musk tweeted the tagline early in the morning on Monday. It has since appeared as the app’s description.



It is unclear what the new tagline means, but it is extremely similar to the 1990 Jon Bon Jovi single, ‘Blaze of Glory.’



The updated iOS app and an Android beta version’s descriptions have dropped all references to “Twitter” and replaced the word “tweet” with “posts.” The iPhone update will includes the new tagline, too.