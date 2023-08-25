BlackBerry Receives Buyout Offer From Veritas Capital: Report
The company had been considering how to sell itself off for several months.
There may yet be some value left to squeeze from BlackBerry, whose smartphones were once a must-have for executives worldwide.
Private equity firm Veritas Capital has reportedly offered to buy the Toronto-area technology company, according to Reuters, sending the company's stock up nearly 20%.
In May, BlackBerry said it would do a formal strategic review of its options, including selling parts of itself. That same month it sold 32,000 non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations.
Over the past two decades, BlackBerry's once-ubiquitous devices have been pushed aside in the smartphone market by Apple's iPhone and Google's Android phones. And, last year, it said it would stop making smartphones altogether. The company's currently stock trades for a little more than $5 a share—even after the buyout offer buoyed it—a far cry from the 2000s when it traded hands for over $100.
Yet the company enjoyed some brief time back in the spotlight earlier this year with a well-received film, BlackBerry, about the company's origins, which stretch back to the early 1980s.
Veritas Capital, which manages more than $45 billion in assets, couldn't be reached for comment and neither could BlackBerry.
- Fired Head of Right-Wing Project Veritas Now Under Investigation in New York
- Goldman Sachs and LEGO Lead Buyout of Educational Game Platform Kahoot
- WGA Receives Counterproposal From the AMPTP, Will ‘Evaluate Their Offer’ and Respond Next Week
- Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe Wasted Thousands on Private Cars, Helicopter Flight and Luxury Hotel Rooms, Suit Alleges
- US Steel Shares Jump 24% After Rejecting Buyout
- Twitter Parent Company Sues Law Firm To Recover Fees From Musk Buyout
- OpenAI Unveils Business-Friendly ChatGPT: The ‘Ultimate Productivity Enhancer’Tech
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech
- DoorDash Bets AI Can Make Telephone Orders Easy as PieTech
- Rare August Super Blue Moon to Shine in the Night Sky this WeekTech
- The Next iPad Pro Could Be More Like a MacBook Than EverTech
- Microsoft Exec: Fate of Activision Blizzard Deal Is ‘Up To the Regulators’Tech
- Tech Billionaires Buy 55,000 Acres To Build New City Near San FranciscoTech
- Japan Delays Launch for Ground-Breaking Moon Lander and Black Hole MissionTech
- Two Degrees of Warming Puts Half of Europe’s $32 Billion Ski Industry at RiskTech
- This Popular Game Boy Clone Now Glows in the DarkTech
- Elon Musk Booed in Public Again, Told to ‘Bring Back Twitter’Tech
- Foxconn Chief Terry Gou Announces Bid for Taiwan PresidencyTech