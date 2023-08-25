BlackBerry Receives Buyout Offer From Veritas Capital: Report

There may yet be some value left to squeeze from BlackBerry, whose smartphones were once a must-have for executives worldwide.

Private equity firm Veritas Capital has reportedly offered to buy the Toronto-area technology company, according to Reuters, sending the company's stock up nearly 20%.

In May, BlackBerry said it would do a formal strategic review of its options, including selling parts of itself. That same month it sold 32,000 non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations.

Old and new devices for communicating from Motorola and Blackberry. John Nordell/Getty Images

Over the past two decades, BlackBerry's once-ubiquitous devices have been pushed aside in the smartphone market by Apple's iPhone and Google's Android phones. And, last year, it said it would stop making smartphones altogether. The company's currently stock trades for a little more than $5 a share—even after the buyout offer buoyed it—a far cry from the 2000s when it traded hands for over $100.

Yet the company enjoyed some brief time back in the spotlight earlier this year with a well-received film, BlackBerry, about the company's origins, which stretch back to the early 1980s.

Veritas Capital, which manages more than $45 billion in assets, couldn't be reached for comment and neither could BlackBerry.