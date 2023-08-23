BioWare Will Layoff ‘Approximately’ 50 Employees

The legendary developer behind Mass Effect, Dragon Age, and the original Baldur’s Gate games announced that it will be laying off “approximately” 50 employees in order to “match the studio’s changing needs.”



BioWare General Manager Gary McKay announced via the developer’s website that the team will be reorganizing in order to “meet the needs of our upcoming projects.”



“We must shift towards a more agile and more focused studio. It will allow our developers to iterate quickly, unlock more creativity, and form a clear vision of what we’re building before development ramps up,” McKay said. “We find ourselves in a position where change is not only necessary, but unavoidable.”



McKay called the layoffs “deeply painful” and “humbling.”



“We are doing everything we can to ensure the process is handled with empathy, respect, and clear communication,” he continued. “While this is an extremely difficult day for everyone at BioWare, we are making changes now to build a brighter future.”



As storied a legacy as BioWare has, creating numerous seminal role playing games including Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic and Neverwinter Nights, the last decade or so hasn’t been kind to the company. As the industry leaned more towards live service and multiplayer games, publisher Electronic Arts began to rely less on the developer, known for its immersive single-player experiences.



Anthem, EA and BioWare’s attempt to jump on the live service train in 2019, failed critically and struggled to retain player interest despite a strong start. In under two years, the game shut down. Bioware's only release since has been a remaster of the Mass Effect games.



However, in recent years, EA has signaled the developer’s return to form. Bioware is currently working on a new Mass Effect and a new Dragon Age. Meanwhile, Larian Studios has had great success continuing the Baldur's Gate series, showing there is player demand for games in the style of Bioware's more classic fare.



McKay reassured the public that the layoffs will not affect the development of upcoming projects, including Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. He also promised that those who are let go will be given the resources to apply to other development jobs within the Electronic Arts umbrella.

BioWare isn’t the only developer to suffer severe layoffs in recent months. CD Projekt Red, the Polish developer known for role playing game series The Witcher and CyberPunk 2077, announced in July that it will be laying off 100 employees in its effort to restructure and consolidate the company.