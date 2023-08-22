The Biggest Announcements From Gamescom’s Opening Night Live

GamesCom, the biggest annual convention in gaming (RIP E3), kicked off today in Cologne, Germany. In addition to some new trailers for upcoming games like Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Starfield and The First Descendant, the conference’s Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley, featured a number of premieres for brand new games.



From release dates to world premieres, Here’s the biggest announcements from today’s livestream.



Little Nightmares 3 Announced



The creepy, horror-for-all-ages series Little Nightmares is getting a third entry. The new trailer for Supermassive Games’ next title seems to show co-op gameplay, which will be available online for the first time in the series, according to IGN.



Alongside the new trailer, Supermassive executive producer Lucas Roussel announced that the first two episodes of a supplementary narrative podcast series called The Sounds Of Nightmares will debut today on podcast services and Youtube.



Killing Floor 3

A gruesome trailer for the next entry in the series dropped, hearkening back to classic, twitch-based shooters like Doom and Wolfenstein.



Age Of Empires 4: Anniversary Edition comes to Game Pass

The remaster of the classic real time strategy game shadow dropped on Game Pass during the event. Last year, Xbox released a remastered version of Age Of Empires 3 on PC and Xbox Game Pass to critical acclaim.



Rebel Moon Gets A Video Game

Zack Snyder’s new film series Rebel Moon is looking to kick off a brand new science fiction universe. At GamesCom, the Man Of Steel director made an appearance to announce that the new property will expand beyond film and into interactive medium.



The new title will be developed by independent game studio Super Evil MegaCorp (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, Vainglory). Snyder kept details on the new game close to the chest, but said “it takes place right after the events of the two movies.”



“The way the game’s going to expand the universe is unbelievable,” Snyder said. “You’ll be able to pick your rebel and go on missions. And it’s like one to two players in co-op.”



The announcement marks yet another gaming related announcement from Netflix. Earlier today, the company announced that Love Is Blind will get a new game next month.



More details on Modern Warfare 3’s Open Combat Missions

When Sledgehammer Games and Activision officially revealed Modern Warfare 3 last week, they mentioned the debut of so-called “open combat missions.” At Gamescom, we got a better understanding of how these missions will work.



David Swenson, Sledgehammer games’ Creative Director, described campaign levels that sound more comparable to a Far Cry game than one of the linear, set-piece heavy missions Call of Duty is known for.



“They allow the audience to play the game the way they want to play it,” Swenson said. “If you like stealth, you can go in quietly, you can equip suppressed weapons, complete the objectives without the enemy ever knowing you're there,” Swenson said. “If you want to go in loud, you can strap on armor plates, you can go and hit the enemy head on, and open combat missions will support it.”

Players can also use vehicles and killstreaks in this mode.

Sonic Frontiers Gets A Free Expansion

Sonic Frontiers, 2022's open world soft reboot for the series, will get a brand new free update next month, subtitled The Final Horizon.

Today's short teaser showed the Blue Blur standing along holograms of Tails, Amy, Knuckles, and perhaps most surprisingly Dr. Eggman, as the group faces off against a massive mech that is obviously up to no good.

The expansion will feature a new story, new playable characters and new challenges. It releases Sept. 28.

New Trailer For Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

While a trailer for a game that’s already been announced wouldn’t typically be noteworthy during a show full of big announcements, the latest look at the upcoming Cyberpunk expansion showed off just how much is being added to the game. Redesigned perks, a brand new skill tree, new vehicles and more will all be included in the update alongside the Phantom Liberty story campaign.

The expansion will also feature vehicle combat, which will include the ability to remotely control vehicles on the road to help you gain an advantage. There will also be revamped police AI, an increased level cap, new story quests and gigs, dynamic events and missions. There will also be over 100 news weapons, cyberware and clothing options.

Yulia Pryimak, Game Designer for CD Projekt Red, confirmed that many of these features are coming to the base game of Cyberpunk 2077, a full circle moment for a game that launched in such a state of disrepair that it got pulled from digital stores.

The Next Season of Diablo 4 Is Season Of Blood

Sooner than perhaps expected, Diablo 4’s next season was revealed at Gamescom. Titled Season of Blood, the next update for Blizzard’s action RPG will be vampire themed. Players will be joined by a Vampire Hunter companion named Erys, voiced by Gemma Chan.

The new season’s announcement comes on the heels of Season Of The Malignant, which alongside an update that nerfed several of the game’s classes, was received poorly by some of the game’s most hardcore fans.

The next season will feature a brand new questline line, new vampire powers to acquire and five new bosses to face. Season Of Blood begins October 17.