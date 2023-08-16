Big Brand Ads Show Up On X Account that Posted Pro-Hitler Propaganda
The account has now been suspended but for months had tweeted out antisemitic memes and promoted fascism
The social media platform formerly known as Twitter verified and monetized an account that posted pro-Hitler content, according to watchdog group Media Matters.
The New America Union account was suspended by X on Wednesday immediately after Media Matters posted an article about the account and ad placement on their website on the same day.
An archived version of the account from May contains a biography that described it as “A growing community of Patriotic Americans.”
Content posted by the account included pictures of a crowd holding Confederate flags with the caption “Awake,” as well as posts that praised fascism, promoted “White pride,” Hitler and antisemitic memes.
Media Matters found a number of ads for major brands appearing amid the offensive content. Those brands include Amazon, the Atlanta Falcons, Samsung, Major League Baseball, Sports Illustrated, USA Today and the New York Times-owned sports site The Athletic.
According to Media Matters, the account had been verified since April, which means it paid a subscription fee for a blue check mark and participation in what was the Twitter Blue service and is now X Premium. When the page was archived in May, it had over 6,900 followers.
- X, Formerly Twitter, Tells Brands To Spend on Ads or Lose Verified Status: Report
- YouTube ceases spreading Putin’s ‘morally repugnant’ Ukraine propaganda
- Elon Musk’s Big Problema: ‘X’ Is An Especially Confounding Name For Spanish Speakers
- ABC News Australia Will Discontinue Nearly All of Its Accounts on Elon Musk’s X
- U.S. social media giants vowed to remove Russian war propaganda. It’s still there.
- The Chinese spy balloon was a big gift for Kremlin propaganda
Representatives for X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
X has been criticized by numerous groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, for failing to enforce its policies on antisemitic content.
In a statement to The Messenger, the League's Vice President and head of the ADL Center for Technology and Society Yael Eisenstat said the incident is "yet another example of the company’s failure to address antisemitic content on their platform."
"We are glad to see that X has since removed the pro-Hitler account in question.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- San Francisco Launches Driverless Bus Service Following Robotaxi ExpansionBusiness
- San Francisco Tests Self-Driving Shuttles As Part of Autonomous Transit PushNews
- Space Companies Should Beware of Foreign Hackers, US Government WarnsTech
- FitMe’s Home 3D Body Scanner and AI Personal Trainer Has Crowdfunded Nearly $100,000 So FarTech
- Wildfire Conspiracy Theories Burn on Social Media as Maui SmoldersTech
- Canada Tells Meta To Lift News Ban as Wildfires Ravage CountryTech
- Tinder Operator Suspends Partnership with Background Check OrgTech
- Microsoft Accidentally Broke Hotmail, System Admins Posted to RedditTech
- Green Sea Turtle Nests Hit Record Number On Texas BeachesTech
- India’s Moon Mission Captures Mesmerizing Images Ahead of Historic LandingTech
- Threads Updates Following Feed, Makes It Easier To Find Key PostsTech
- Tech Billionaires with Hawaii Estates Promise Cash for Maui RecoveryTech