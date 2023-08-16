Big Brand Ads Show Up On X Account that Posted Pro-Hitler Propaganda

The social media platform formerly known as Twitter verified and monetized an account that posted pro-Hitler content, according to watchdog group Media Matters.

The New America Union account was suspended by X on Wednesday immediately after Media Matters posted an article about the account and ad placement on their website on the same day.

An archived version of the account from May contains a biography that described it as “A growing community of Patriotic Americans.”

Content posted by the account included pictures of a crowd holding Confederate flags with the caption “Awake,” as well as posts that praised fascism, promoted “White pride,” Hitler and antisemitic memes.

Media Matters found a number of ads for major brands appearing amid the offensive content. Those brands include Amazon, the Atlanta Falcons, Samsung, Major League Baseball, Sports Illustrated, USA Today and the New York Times-owned sports site The Athletic.

Elon Musk gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France. Chesnot/Getty Images

According to Media Matters, the account had been verified since April, which means it paid a subscription fee for a blue check mark and participation in what was the Twitter Blue service and is now X Premium. When the page was archived in May, it had over 6,900 followers.

Representatives for X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

X has been criticized by numerous groups, including the Anti-Defamation League, for failing to enforce its policies on antisemitic content.

In a statement to The Messenger, the League's Vice President and head of the ADL Center for Technology and Society Yael Eisenstat said the incident is "yet another example of the company’s failure to address antisemitic content on their platform."

"We are glad to see that X has since removed the pro-Hitler account in question.”