President Joe Biden will nominate Harry Coker, a former National Security Agency and Central Intelligence Agency official, to be the United States’ second national cyber director, the White House said on Tuesday.

Coker “is a senior national security leader with more than four decades of public service,” the White House said in a statement announcing his nomination and several others.

If confirmed by the Senate, Coker, who served as the NSA’s executive director from 2017 to 2019, would take over the White House Office of the National Cyber Director at a key moment as it spearheads the implementation of Biden’s ambitious digital security agenda.

“This is a critical position at a critical time,” Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-Va.) told The Messenger, adding that he hoped the Senate could “move quickly to consider this nomination.”

The national cyber director’s office works with the National Security Council and oversees the government’s external cybersecurity agenda, including partnerships with the private sector and academia to fight hackers, as well as federal agencies’ internal cybersecurity improvements. The office recently released a plan for implementing Biden’s National Cybersecurity Strategy, which lays the ground for new cyber regulations on critical infrastructure companies, expanded international partnerships and legislation to hold software makers accountable for flaws in their products.

An aide to Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Gary Peters (D-Mich.), whose panel has jurisdiction over the nomination, said Peters “looks forward to examining Mr. Coker’s qualifications and will work to move his nomination as soon as possible.”

Coker is currently a senior fellow at Auburn University’s McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security, as well as an adviser to multiple technology and cybersecurity firms. When his name first surfaced as the White House’s top choice for its cyber czar, people who know him described him to The Messenger as highly qualified and well respected.

The Biden administration controversially declined to nominate the acting national cyber director, Kemba Walden, because of her personal debts.

The cyber director role has been formally vacant since February. A coalition of tech companies recently urged the White House to fill the job as quickly as possible.

Walden has earned praise for her work, but acting leaders typically have limited influence compared to permanent presidential appointees. The Peters aide said the senator believes that the cyber office “needs Senate confirmed leadership.”

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wisc.) and Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who co-chaired the congressionally chartered Cyberspace Solarium Commission that pushed to create the cyber director post, described the role as "effectively the 'coach' of the U.S. cybersecurity team."

"It is important that the leadership is Senate-confirmed and accountable to both the President and Congress," they said in a statement.