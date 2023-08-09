A Year After Major Funding Bill, US Government Announces 460 Domestic Companies Want to Make Semiconductors - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

A Year After Major Funding Bill, US Government Announces 460 Domestic Companies Want to Make Semiconductors

The CHIPS and Science Act set aside over $52 billion for manufacturing and R&D

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A semiconductor chip.Getty Images

On the anniversary of President Joe Biden passing a bill providing over $50 billion in funding for high tech manufacturing, research and development, the Commerce Department said 460 companies have expressed interest in getting into the semiconductor game. 

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that those companies, which are located across 42 states, have filed letters of intent to partake in programs set up by the CHIPS and Science Act. That act includes $39 billion in incentives to manufacture semiconductors and another $13 billion to support R&D. 

“As a result of the CHIPS and Science Act, we’ve made huge strides over the past year in implementing the program and amassing private sector interest and enthusiasm,” said Raimondo in a press release. 

In a statement, Biden said companies have dedicated $166 billion to semiconductors since the law was passed. 

Read More

“Over the coming months, my Administration will continue to implement this historic law, make sure American union workers, small businesses, and families benefit from investments spurred by the CHIPS and Science Act, and make America once again a leader in semiconductor manufacturing and less dependent on other countries for our electronics or clean energy supply chains,” he said. 

A Commerce Department spokesperson told Reuters that they expect to make announcements on which of the companies that sent letters of intent will receive funding in the coming months. 

According to the U.S. government, the country at one time manufactured around 40% of the world’s semiconductors, a number that dipped to just 10% in recent years. In the first six months of 2023, imports of Chinese semiconductors fell 22% as the Biden administration ramped up an effort to restrict China’s position in the global market.

The current global leader in semiconductor manufacturing is Taiwan, bolstered by the company of TSMC, which has clients such as Nvidia and Apple. In the US, most semiconductors are manufactured by Intel.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.