A Year After Major Funding Bill, US Government Announces 460 Domestic Companies Want to Make Semiconductors

On the anniversary of President Joe Biden passing a bill providing over $50 billion in funding for high tech manufacturing, research and development, the Commerce Department said 460 companies have expressed interest in getting into the semiconductor game.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that those companies, which are located across 42 states, have filed letters of intent to partake in programs set up by the CHIPS and Science Act. That act includes $39 billion in incentives to manufacture semiconductors and another $13 billion to support R&D.
“As a result of the CHIPS and Science Act, we’ve made huge strides over the past year in implementing the program and amassing private sector interest and enthusiasm,” said Raimondo in a press release.
In a statement, Biden said companies have dedicated $166 billion to semiconductors since the law was passed.
“Over the coming months, my Administration will continue to implement this historic law, make sure American union workers, small businesses, and families benefit from investments spurred by the CHIPS and Science Act, and make America once again a leader in semiconductor manufacturing and less dependent on other countries for our electronics or clean energy supply chains,” he said.
A Commerce Department spokesperson told Reuters that they expect to make announcements on which of the companies that sent letters of intent will receive funding in the coming months.
According to the U.S. government, the country at one time manufactured around 40% of the world’s semiconductors, a number that dipped to just 10% in recent years. In the first six months of 2023, imports of Chinese semiconductors fell 22% as the Biden administration ramped up an effort to restrict China’s position in the global market.
The current global leader in semiconductor manufacturing is Taiwan, bolstered by the company of TSMC, which has clients such as Nvidia and Apple. In the US, most semiconductors are manufactured by Intel.
