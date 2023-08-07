Biden Administration Launches Effort to Defend Schools From Hackers

The Biden administration will host a gathering on Monday to shine a spotlight on a community that urgently needs cybersecurity aid: America’s K-12 schools.

School leaders, federal officials and technology executives will convene at the White House to discuss the importance of improving schools’ digital security to prevent hackers from shutting down classes and stealing students’ and teachers’ sensitive personal information. The summit will cover topics such as prioritizing the most effective cyber defenses, practicing cyber incident responses, adopting lessons from physical security preparations and pushing education technology vendors to build safer products.

“We must take cyberattacks on our schools just as seriously as we take physical attacks,” Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Martin told reporters during a briefing on Sunday. “As we head back to school, it’s critical we bring everyone together so we can help ensure that our schools are well equipped with the necessary guidance and support.”

As part of the event, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will announce plans to offer customized cybersecurity reviews and training to 300 K-12 schools during the upcoming school year, according to a White House fact sheet. Over the next year, CISA will hold 12 exercises that simulate cyberattacks on schools and help identify potential weak points in schools’ response plans.

The Department of Education is releasing three documents with advice for school system leaders who want to improve their technology. And the FBI and the National Guard Bureau are updating online guides meant to help local leaders quickly report cyberattacks and lean on the federal government for help responding to hacks.

Several major tech companies will also offer their support. Amazon Web Services is creating a $20 million K-12 cyber grant program for school systems and state education departments, and it’s offering schools free technical support in responding to hacks. The company will also offer free security audits to education technology companies, a major avenue of attack for hackers seeking schools’ sensitive data.

The internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare will offer schools free email security tools, and PowerSchool, which provides cloud services for schools, will offer free and low-cost security training programs.

The Department of Education will also create a group—already present in other critical infrastructure sectors like finance and energy—to improve coordination on education cybersecurity among officials at all levels of government, fulfilling a recent recommendation by the Government Accountability Office.

The exterior of the White House in Washington, D.C. Caroline Purser/ Getty Images

Other agencies are also stepping in to help schools. The FCC is considering a plan to launch a three-year, $200 million pilot program that will help schools buy important security defenses.

“America’s parents have enough to worry about when it comes to our kids’ safety and learning,” Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, told reporters. The government, Neuberger said, “is committed to taking real, meaningful steps … to make it harder for bad actors to steal our students’ and educators’ sensitive information.”

The Biden administration has identified K-12 schools as one of the most critical communities to help defend from cyberattacks. The sector is one of the prime examples of what CISA Director Jen Easterly calls “target-rich, resource-poor” communities—tempting targets for hackers that generally lack the ability to defend themselves.

During the 2022-2023 academic year, there were eight major cyberattacks on school systems, according to government data. Four of those attacks forced schools to cancel classes or close completely.

Speakers at Monday’s event will include First Lady Jill Biden, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, Neuberger and Easterly. Alberto Carvalho, the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, will recount his experience responding to a major data breach, and officials from California, Connecticut, North Carolina, North Dakota and Pennsylvania will discuss how they’re addressing K-12 cybersecurity.

“The Biden-Harris administration, alongside our private-sector partners, are working to step up to help our nations’ schools have access to the resources they need to bolster their cyber infrastructure,” Neuberger said.