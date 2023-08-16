Bee-Eating Relative of ‘Murder Hornets’ Found Alive in the US for First Time

An invasive hornet has been documented alive for the first time in the United States, Georgia Department of Agriculture officials confirmed Tuesday.
Only one individual has been found so far, but the yellow-legged hornet poses a major threat to local pollinators and the state’s agricultural industry.
The discovery comes after a beekeeper in Savannah noticed a strange looking hornet on his property in early August and reported the finding to state officials. Now, officials confirmed that it was Vespa velutina, or a yellow-legged hornet.
These stinging insects are similar in size to hornets typically found in Georgia, but to tell them apart, the yellow-legged hornet’s appearance lives up to its name: Its limbs are tipped with bright lemon yellow.
A close relative of the infamous “murder hornets,” yellow-legged hornets hunt honeybees and other insects native to the US. The fierce predators can down unsuspecting bees in midair, earning them the nickname “bee hawk.”
It’s unclear how the yellow-legged hornet ended up in Georgia: The insects are native to Southeast Asia, and also found across much of Europe and the Middle East — but not the US. Officials are currently analyzing the specimen’s DNA to try and trace its origins.
While only one hornet has been found so far, their egg-shaped paper nests typically house about 6,000 insects. The Georgia Department of Agriculture urged residents to look out for hornets with yellow legs and report any further sightings to the state.
"Georgians play an important role helping GDA identify unwanted, non-native pests," said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper in a statement. "Our experienced team of professionals will continue to assess the situation and are working directly with USDA APHIS and UGA to trap, track, and eradicate the yellow-legged Hornet in Georgia."
