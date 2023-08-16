Bambu Owners Woke Up Yesterday To Find Their 3D Printers Had Gone Rogue

Update August 18, 3:33 PM E.D.T:

Bambu Lab has released a follow-up blog post definitively explaining what caused many users’ printers to mysteriously start up in the middle of the night earlier this week. As suspected, the problem was caused by an outage of a server powering the company’s cloud services:

“One of the two MQTT SDK clients was disconnected due to a timeout. Usually, the service will automatically restore the connection, but in this case, the service returned a successful connection report when, in reality, the connection was not re-established. During this time, a number of print start messages accumulated. A second connection failure was detected and the service managed to reconnect successfully this time, but the result was the system sending the accumulated print start messages to a number of printers....“

Bambu said it is planning server-side software improvements that will prevent the error in the future, preventing its 3D printers from beginning prints autonomously. The blog post also outlines several new software features that Bambu Labs plans to implement for its 3D printers to prevent a new print job from starting while an existing one is still on the build plate. Those include actually checking the build plate for the presence of an object using a LIDAR scanner, at least in compatible models. If an object is detected, the user will need to confirm the print before it proceeds.

Bambu Lab 3D printers without LIDAR will instead, before every print, “display a reminder about the need of cleaning the plate before starting a print, asking for the customer to interact with the message and confirm the operation has been done.” The message will also display on connected apps, and the user will have to interact with it before the print proceeds.

To reduce fire risks should something like this week's errors happen again, all of the company’s 3D printers will also be updated to continuously monitor the “hotend and heatbed temperature,” alerting users when a fault is detected, and automatically turning off heater mechanisms.

The company has also outlined additional steps it has planned to assist users negatively affected by the incident. “All of our customers who have suffered hardware failures due to our Cloud Outage will receive assistance to repair the printers if required, and bring them to the initial state in the shortest amount of time possible. Spare parts will be provided to replace the damaged ones and spools of filament will be provided to compensate for the wasted filament generated by the printer.” Users who did end up with a damaged printer will also be compensated with “two spools of randomly selected PLA filament.”

This article's original text follow below:

In a recent example of the potential dangers of hosting vital device infrastructure on the cloud, many owners of Bambu Lab's 3D printers are reporting that they woke up on Tuesday morning to find that their machines had started print jobs all on their own in the middle of the night, or restarted completed jobs over again. The lead to, the reports say, failed prints, repeated prints, or even machines being damaged while trying to print two copies of an object.

As reported by The Verge, the Bambu Lab subreddit is currently full of stories from users about what they woke up to yesterday morning, and none of them are good. Many of the printers that were wirelessly connected to the internet started up all by themselves in the middle of the night and printed duplicate copies of the last thing they had previously made, or churned out what every owner hates to see: a big pile of plastic spaghetti. Even worse, some users awoke to a damaged printer, resulting from the machine attempting to print another object while the original copy was still adhered to the build plate.

To Bambu Lab's credit, in an official blog post shared this morning, the company owned up to the unexpected behavior and speculated on what had caused it:

"The initial conclusion—or rather, assumption—is that the incident was caused by a phenomenon we're calling 'Job jamming.' When the cloud outage occurred, our service became unstable. Jobs were sent to printers, but our system failed to receive confirmation of receipt. This led to repeat attempts to send the job, including some manual resends by confused users, which have been confirmed in a few well-documented instances. Automatic retry by the cloud service may also have contributed, though this is still under investigation."

Many users of Bambu Lab's cloud services woke up Tuesday morning to unexpected prints, or damage to their machines. Bambu Lab

Long story short, for many users, print jobs bounce through the company's cloud services, and as a result of the temporary outage, the company thinks some completed jobs were never reported as such, so were attempted again.

What is perhaps most concerning about this incident, as The Verge points out, is that 3D printers use components that get very hot—hot enough to melt plastic. Bambu Lab has previously assured users that there are software safeguards in place on its machines, but the risk of a fire happening should something go wrong is not 0%, particularly when the print head starts banging around against another object, as many users experienced.

At the end of today's blog post, Bambu Lab assures users that "If you were affected by this cloud outage, and your printer has suffered any damage, please don't hesitate to contact our Support Team at Bambu Support. We're here to assist and make things right."

At the same time, when contacted by The Verge, the company wouldn't yet outright "promise free repairs and replacements for all affected customers."

For the time being, it appears as if the company wants to figure out the exact cause of the problem first, and then come up with a plan on how to assist those affected.