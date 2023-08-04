‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ Just Became One of the Biggest Game Launches of the Year

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been out for one day and it’s already one of the most successful launches on Steam this year.

The third installment of the influential role-playing game franchise saw a high of 472,136 concurrent users within the first 24 hours of the game’s launch Thursday, in what has been a tremendous debut for the medium-sized team at Belgian developer Larian Studios.



“Thank you everyone for all the love and support,” Larian Studios founder and CEO Swen Vincke tweeted about the game’s early success Friday morning. “It brought a tear to many eyes and it's incredibly motivating for all of us. We can't thank you enough.”



The debut beat out the day one concurrent player count of Sons Of The Forest to become the second biggest Steam launch of the year. The game also beat out some of the other huge games this year, including Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake. It is worth noting that Both Jedi Survivor and Resident Evil launched day and date with console versions, while Baldur's Gate 3 is exclusive to PC until the PS5 version launches on September 6.

The only PC game to have gotten more day-one concurrent players than Baldur’s Gate 3 is Avalanche Studios Hogwarts Legacy, a game with one of the biggest brands in the world attached to it. Hogwarts Legacy saw 879,308 concurrent users when it launched in February.



Baldur’s Gate 3’s success is particularly impressive given the kind of game it is. While the role-playing genre has become more approachable in the last decade or so thanks to games like Skyrim and Mass Effect, Baldur’s Gate 3 has no interest in streamlining or diluting the “do anything, be anyone” experience of the genre's tabletop roots. It is a faithful adaptation of Dungeons and Dragons, and is as dense as it is deep.



The rollout for Baldur’s Gate 3 is not over yet. Many more PC players will likely be jumping in for the first time over the weekend, since the massive game couldn’t be pre-installed before Thursday. The PlayStation 5 version of the game is also still set to release September 6, and will feature cross-platform saves, a great option for those playing the game on handheld devices like the Steam Deck.



Xbox players, on the other hand, will have to wait just a bit longer. Larian is still chipping away at getting the game’s impressive split-screen co-op feature running on the less powerful Xbox Series S.