‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ May Soon Let You Change How Your Character Looks

Baldur’s Gate 3 has an expansive character creation system that can take hours, but once players are done with it, they're done. Those disappointed that they can’t make further changes to their custom character after starting their journey into the Forgotten Realms, perhaps to correct a mistake, may soon have their prayers answered, as a Larian Studios team member hinted that a remedy is in the works.



In a reply to a Twitter user asking Larian Studios for a way to customize their character after Baldur's Gate's enthralling opener, Larian Studios director of publishing Michael Douse acknowledged and seemingly addressed the request with a brief but promising response.



“Things are being cooked,” Douse told a user “begging” for an option to further change their character’s looks.



As has been well documented, the first thing players are thrust into when booting up the fantasy role-playing game is the ultra-in-depth character creation screen. The breadth of options available is staggering: from races and subraces, classes, countless hair and cosmetic options, tattoos and more, someone starting out their adventure can spend literal hours getting their lead protagonist just right before starting the game, just like in tabletop Dungeons and Dragons.



However, unlike the rest of the game, which is brimming with options and choices, the decisions one makes in the character creator are final. There are no options to change hairstyles, let alone entire aspects of a character's appearance, short of restarting the game.



And for a game as involved as Baldur’s Gate 3, starting a playthrough from scratch is a big decision to make for something as simple as not quite liking the haircut you decided on before the start of your journey.



An always accessible character customization option has become somewhat standard in big open-world games. From 2011’s Skyrim to more recent titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Cyberpunk, the ability to make further changes to your avatar are often as simple as finding the appropriate in-game character or merchant.



The Messenger reached out to Larian Studios for comment about the addition of the sought-after feature.



The lack of a re-customization feature is one of the few minor blemishes on what is otherwise regarded as one of the best games of the year so far. The game has smashed Steam records, becoming one of the biggest game launches of 2023, all before making its console debut on the PlayStation 5 next month. It is currently the most pre-ordered game on the PlayStation Store.