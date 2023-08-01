Baldur’s Gate 3 Is Delayed on Xbox Because of the Less Powerful Series S Console

While PC and PlayStation 5 players will be jumping into the highly-anticipated Baldur’s Gate 3 this week, Xbox players aren’t likely to play the sprawling fantasy epic anytime before 2024.



Larian Studios’ director of publishing Michael Douse explained on Twitter that work on the Xbox version of the game is not as far along as the studio had hoped, thanks to Microsoft’s cheaper, less powerful console SKU this generation.



“We’ve said many times in the past that the issue is getting split-screen working on the Series S, which is taking more time, but is in progress,” Douse tweeted. “Far from being exclusive, we have no exclusivity deal that prevents us from launching on Xbox. The issue is a technical hurdle. We cannot remove the split-screen feature because we are obliged to launch with feature parity, and so continue to try and make it work.”



Baldur’s Gate 3 features an ambitious open-world that players can explore and affect freely, even with a friend in split screen. Getting the game running on the more powerful Xbox Series X hasn’t been an issue according to Larian. But Microsoft’s policy mandating all games be feature complete on both the Series X and S has meant choosing between releasing Baldur’s Gate 3 in a lesser state on both, or delaying it indefinitely until the developers figure out a solution.

Douse assured the public that Larian has been actively looking for that solution.

“We have quite a few engineers working very hard to do what no other RPG of this scale has achieved: seamless drop-in, drop-out co-op on Series S,” he said. “We hope to have an update by the end of the year.”

The Series S has been a gift and a curse for Microsoft. While the little white console offers consumers a cheap way of buying into the current generation gaming ecosystem if they’re willing to trade off on resolution and some raw power, it has been less of a hit with some developers. One Rocksteady developer infamously blamed the Series S and Microsoft's policies requiring feature parity with Series X for the lack of a true generational leap in games targeting Xbox.

“[An] entire generation of games, hamstrung by that potato,” they said in now-deleted tweets.

A VFX artist for Bossa Studios told games journalist Jeff Gerstmann that "many developers" have asked Microsoft about dropping the mandate to support both the Series S and X.



Larian Studios CEO Swen Vincke denied that the Series S is holding back Xbox gaming as a whole in a recent interview, stating that making games feature complete on it simply requires "development effort."