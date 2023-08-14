Astronomers Reveal True Age of Ancient Galaxies
Maisie's Galaxy was originally estimated to have formed 280 million years after the Big Bang
A galaxy far, far away has been confirmed as among the oldest ever discovered — but there's a catch.
The finding is published in a new study in Nature.
Astronomers used data from the James Webb Space Telescope to confirm the ages of two galaxies — one of them, called Maisie's Galaxy, likely formed 380 million years after the Big Bang.
The galaxy is named after the daughter of University of Texas at Austin astronomy professor Steven Finkelstein. While initial estimates suggested the galaxy formed 280 million years after the Big Bang, the new data indicates it’s actually 110 million years younger than that. But it is no spring chicken.
"The exciting thing about Maisie's galaxy is that it was one of the first distant galaxies identified by JWST, and of that set, it's the first to actually be spectroscopically confirmed," Finkelstein, who is a co-author on the new study, said in a statement.
Finkelstein is the lead investigator for the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS), a group that is currently working on evaluating 10 other galaxies that may be even older.
The JWST, unlike its predecessor the Hubble, doesn’t image the universe in spectrums of light that fall within the range visible to the human eye.
Instead, one of its sensors is dedicated to looking at light in the near-infrared range, which doesn’t suffer from as much interference from space dust and gases.
By looking at redshift, or the way light is stretched as it travels over massive spans of time and space, scientists are able to date objects that are both incredibly old and incredibly far away from Earth and determine the objects’ chemical composition.
The new study also looked at another galaxy, CEERS-93316, that was estimated to exist just 250 million years after the Big Bang. But the new red shift analysis concluded CEERS-93316 appeared about 1 billion years after the Big Bang.
"This was a kind of weird case," Finkelstein said. "Of the many tens of high redshift candidates that have been observed spectroscopically, this is the only instance of the true redshift being much less than our initial guess."
