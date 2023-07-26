Astounding Diversity of Giant Viruses Discovered in Massachusetts Forest - The Messenger
Viruses come in all shapes and sizes.janiecbros/Getty Images

A small clump of soil from a Massachusetts forest holds giant viruses unlike any previously discovered, according to new research. The find hints that scientists are just scratching the surface of the astounding diversity of these tiny and enigmatic giants that likely lie beneath our feet.

Giant viruses are huge, comparatively speaking. For context, SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, measures about 100 nanometers across. Giant viruses can be more than 20 times as large, and often pack genomes that dwarf many complex organisms. All viruses need a host to replicate — including giant ones. These parasites can infect larger single-celled organisms like amoeba or algae. 

Most of what scientists know about these viral behemoths comes from laboratory studies of aquatic viruses. But giant virus DNA abounds in soils, too, though scientists didn’t have a clear idea what these giants actually look like.

Now, researchers have some idea: In a paper posted to the preprint server bioRxiv in June, they used electron microscopy to inspect the giant viruses living in a patch of forest outside of Boston. They found endless forms most beautiful, as Charles Darwin might have said.

The giant viruses were shaped like stars, eggs and even laboratory beakers with an extended spout. One looked like a turtle, with little lobed appendages protruding from a shell-like body. Some sported long tails, or were dotted with a dense layer of tiny hairs. 

Astounding Diversity of Giant Viruses Discovered in Massachusetts Forest
Examples of the diversity of giant viruses detailed in the study. Scale bars are 100 nanometers. Image credit: Matthias G. Fischer, Ulrike Mersdorf and Jeffrey L. Blanchard

Many of these structures have never been described before, the researchers say. 

“Amazingly, we found that a few hundred grams of forest soil contained a greater diversity of [viral shapes] than that of all hitherto isolated giant viruses combined,” the authors write. 

What role these oddball cellular invaders might play in soil ecosystems remains a mystery, but the researchers hope the discovery prompts more scientists to study the underground world of these viral giants.

