Associated Press Partners with OpenAI To Share News Stories and AI Tools

The Associated Press, one of the most reputable and respected news sources in the world, will team up with the company behind ChatGPT to find ways to incorporate artificial intelligence into delivering the news.

On Thursday, the AP said in a press release that the collaboration will see the company licensing part of their archive of articles to OpenAI. In turn, AP will gain access to OpenAI’s technology and expertise.

“Generative AI is a fast-moving space with tremendous implications for the news industry. We are pleased that OpenAI recognizes that fact-based, nonpartisan news content is essential to this evolving technology, and that they respect the value of our intellectual property,” said Kristin Heitmann, AP senior vice president and chief revenue officer, in the statement.

It's not entirely clear whether the AP plans to start using AI to help generate news reports — some news organizations have already made the move to incorporate generative AI in their stories, but it has garnered criticism. In March, Futurism reported that Buzzfeed had begun publishing articles, primarily travel guides, written by an AI bot. Articles on sites run by G/O Media, including Gizmodo and Deadspin, have also generated AI-written stories, a move that the Writers Guild of America, which represents editorial staff at those sites, called an “existential threat to journalism.”

This illustration picture shows the AI smartphone app ChatGPT OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

The AP's Heitmann said the OpenAI collaboration will be aimed at ensuring “intellectual property is protected and content creators are fairly compensated for their work. News organizations must have a seat at the table to ensure this happens, so that newsrooms large and small can leverage this technology to benefit journalism.”

Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer at OpenAI, said in the statement his company is “committed to supporting the vital work of journalism, and we’re eager to learn from The Associated Press as they delve into how our AI models can have a positive impact on the news industry.”

The Associated Press has used forms of artificial intelligence for more than a decade for tasks such as automating corporate earnings reports, which the company said has enabled journalists to be freed up for meaningful reporting.

The AP's wire service has also launched a search function powered by AI technology and launched the Local News AI project, which is aimed at helping local newsrooms incorporate the technology into their work.