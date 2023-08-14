Assassin’s Creed Mirage Is Coming a Week Earlier Than Expected - The Messenger
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Is Coming a Week Earlier Than Expected

Assassin's Creed Mirage will be launching during a hotly contested fall season

Trone Dowd
Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage has officially gone gold, and will arrive a week earlier than originally expected.

Publisher Ubisoft announced that development on the latest game in the series has now been completed via the Assassin’s Creed X (formerly Twitter) account Monday.

“On behalf of the entire team, we can't wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim,” the post reads. “Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date!”

Though Mirage started out as an expansion and stars a side character from 2020’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, production on the upcoming game was scaled up and it will now be a full retail release. It is set to be a return to form for the franchise. Not only will the smaller urban setting be more in line with early entries in the series, but the gameplay will forego many of the role-playing game elements introduced in Assassin’s Creed: Origins and expanded upon in subsequent releases. Instead, the game will favor the series' classic social stealth system, parkour, and skill based combat.

The new release date just barely clears the new Assassin’s Creed from the incredibly busy release schedule set for mid-October. Originally slated for October 12, Mirage would have launched during the same 10-day period as Forza Motorsport (Oct.10), Lords Of The Fallen 2 (Oct. 13), Alan Wake 2 (Oct. 17), Spider-Man 2, and Super Mario Wonder (both releasing Oct. 20).

It is a particularly crucial year for Assassin’s Creed. As Ubisoft’s flagship franchise, the next entry’s success will be instrumental for the French publisher’s success in the coming year, after the company fell on tough times financially.

While Valhalla, Origins and Odyssey were all commercial successes, there was a vocal contingency among the series’ fanbase and even Ubisoft itself that the series needed to scale back and return to its roots. Last month, developer Ubisoft Bordeaux confirmed Mirage would take just over 20 hours to complete, less than a fourth of the time it took to beat Valhalla.

