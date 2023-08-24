Asian Americans Exposed To More ‘Forever Chemicals’ than Other Americans: Study - The Messenger
Asian Americans Exposed To More ‘Forever Chemicals’ than Other Americans: Study

PFAS are found in household items like nonstick cookware

Abubakar Idris
According to a study by the US Geological Survey, nearly half of the tap water in the United States is contaminated with “forever chemicals” that are considered dangerous to human health.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Asian Americans have the highest exposure to PFAS, aka “forever chemicals,” than any other US racial demographic, a new study finds.

The research, which uses exposures to estimate levels of the chemicals in people’s systems, shows that Asian Americans likely have 88% higher levels of PFAS than non-Hispanic Whites.

Individuals who live in households with high income brackets tend to have higher risks of exposure to PFAS than others, the study finds.

PFAS are perfluoroalkyl and poly-fluoroalkyl substances or so-called “forever chemicals.” Collectively, they represent 5,000 human-made and widely used, long-lasting chemicals, many of which are used to produce consumer items, including nonstick cookware, cosmetics, carpets, pizza boxes, stain resistant-fabric, as well as pesticides.

PFAS break down incredibly slowly, which means they can be found in both humans and the environment, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. When inside the human body, PFAS can increase the chances of potentially fatal diseases, including cancer, and weaken the body’s ability to fight infections. PFAS are also linked to high cholesterol, liver damage, thyroid disease, and hormone conditions.

It’s unclear what drives higher exposure among Asian Americans, and the study didn’t delve into possible socio-economic reasons. But it does offer an avenue for future research to examine individuals’ levels of exposure and health risks.

