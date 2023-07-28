As a ‘Revolutionary’ Physics Study Goes Viral, Some Scientists Aren’t Convinced

Scientists are casting doubt on a South Korean research team’s claim to have invented a superconductive material that — if validated — has the potential to fundamentally revolutionize technology as we know it.

In the preprint paper posted on July 22, the team claimed to have synthesized a form of the mineral lead apatite using simple tools in the lab able to superconduct electricity at room temperature and ambient pressure.

“Room temperature superconductivity is a Holy Grail in science,” said University College London chemistry professor Robert Palgrave.

“If you make one, you will have a more certain a Nobel Prize than probably anyone else," he added.

The paper is a preprint, which means it has not been peer-reviewed, the gold standard for vetting scientific papers for publication in a journal, and the experiment has not been publicly replicated. But as soon as the paper was on the server arXiv, it attracted attention. A superconductor that works like the team claims theirs does would herald a new era of technological and scientific innovation and discovery.

At least one person online called it “the biggest physics discovery of my lifetime.” But many of the physicists who have spent their lives dedicated to sussing out superconductivity that spoke to The Messenger responded to the results with skepticism, doubt, and even derision.

One of the skeptical scientists, Frank Marsiglio, a physics professor at the University of Alberta, said that on first read, the results came across as “very amateurish.”

(The South Korean researchers behind the new work did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Messenger.)

But to understand why this dense physics paper and a companion study also posted to arXiv by some of the same scientists as part of a larger team that digs into the findings attracted so much attention in the first place, it is useful to understand why superconductors are so tantalizing — and so hard to create — at all.

Superconductivity Science

Conductive materials — like a copper wire, for example — have resistance, which means as electricity travels along them, it is slowed by the resistance of the material. Superconductors have no resistance.

Substances with superconductive properties have been discovered and studied for more than a century, but to become superconductive, the materials typically need to be freezing — almost 0 degrees Kelvin, also known as absolute zero. In Fahrenheit, that's -459.67.

In the 1980s, scientists made strides in making materials that operated at temperatures below freezing but not so formidably cold — but progress has been slow.

Keeping superconductors cool makes them both expensive and unwieldy. But they are so useful that they are used in many applications, like large medical devices such as MRIs.

If we could use a superconductor in say, something the size of a smartphone, it would open new doors for technology: Power grids so efficient they are cheap and less harmful on the environment, inexpensive and portable life-saving medical devices, batteries that would hold a charge for years. Some theorize the technology could even make quantum computing a mainstream technology.

This is what the researchers have claimed. They released a video to support their papers that they claim shows the Meissner Effect, something with happens when a superconductor is exposed to a magnetic field, resulting in electrical currents appearing on its surface. The resulting force is so powerful that it’s possible to levitate the superconductor.

In the video, a thin flake of what is supposedly lead apatite, stands on edge, always keeping contact with the surface below.

Jorge Hirsch, a professor of physics at the University of California, San Diego who has spent years studying superconductivity told The Messenger that what the papers and video show "is not superconductivity. It’s experimental artifacts, wishful thinking and poor judgment (in the best scenario).”

Some have theorized that a room temperature semiconductor could revolutionize technology like quantum computers. But physicists believe a new paper claiming to have discovered such a substance may be too good to be true. Misha Friedman/Getty Images

Hirsch played an instrumental role in the eventual retraction of a separate paper claiming to have discovered a superconductive substance that operated at room temperature earlier this year.

He explained that the new paper looks like it was “written by somebody that knows little to nothing about superconductivity. The theory and theoretical references cited…are nonsense that has no bearing on this paper.”

Taking both papers into account, University of Alberta physicist Marsiglio said it did little to assuage his incredulousness.

“They don't plot the usual things that one would expect,” Marsiglio said.

“For example, I don't really see a plot of the resistivity versus temperature. There's one in the second paper, but it's very poorly plotted and over a finite temperature range, so you don't see the whole picture," he explained.

Marsiglio said that the video is also “not too convincing" because the force is so powerful that in a true demonstration of the Meissner Effect, a sample wouldn’t pivot on its corner like in the video — it would be suspended in mid-air.

“it's not the levitation we're normally used to where the entire magnet levitates above the superconductor,” Marsiglio said. “You can slide a piece of paper underneath."

Outstanding Questions

Typically science discoveries don't come out of the blue: They are the product of years of work and collaboration. And in terms of the superconductor branch of physics, these paper’s authors are “kind of a mystery,” said Marsiglio.

“They're unknown to me," he said "I've talked to other people and they're not known to them either.”

While Palgrave is not a physicist, he is a chemist and has written about certain issues in how the scientists described their substance. On X, formerly Twitter, he posted a lengthy critique of the article. But, Palgrave told The Messenger, ultimately his issue is that the paper contains little detail on what the lead apatite they describe actually is.

“If you're saying you've discovered any material, which is what these guys are doing, you really have to know what it's made of, what are the atoms in this material?” Palgrave said. “And what the structure is, so how are those atoms arranged in space?”

“In my view, that paper doesn't actually really give you any reliable information on either of those things, which is kind of a problem for understanding the material," he said.

Given the enormous consequences that a room temperature, ambient pressure semiconductor would have on the world, Marsiglio said physics labs should be hard at work trying to replicate the findings.

“This group, to their credit, did kind of the right thing," he said, alluding to the fact that the paper was posted online for free to read.

"Now they're letting the world know what they found and the world can react and reproduce it if it’s real, or find a problem with it if it's not,” Marsiglio said.

“That's the way we should have science work. This is creating a sensation because if it's true, there's potentially a huge impact on our technology and how we use it.”