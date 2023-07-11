Artificial Intelligence Will ‘Revolutionize’ Jobs in Rich Countries: Report
The report also urges new policy to address the risks of AI in the workplace
Rich countries are on the “brink of an AI revolution,” according to a new report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). But not everyone is certain about the promise of the technology to change how we live and work for the better. Workers surveyed as part of the report say they are concerned about the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence, as the technology accelerates from an object of research fascination to an everyday consumer product.
According to the new research by the OECD, three in five workers in the world’s richest economies are worried about losing their job entirely to AI in the next 10 years. Titled “Artificial intelligence and jobs: An urgent need to act,” the 2023 OECD Employment Outlook report explores the multifaceted impact of AI on jobs.
“While firms’ adoption of AI is still relatively low, rapid progress in the technology, falling costs and the increasing availability of workers with AI skills suggest that OECD countries may be on the brink of an AI revolution,” according to the report.
There are over 600 million people working in OECD member states, which include the US, UK, Japan, and other rich economies. In a survey for the report, less than 17% of manufacturing and finance firms surveyed say they have plans to cut jobs. And 64% of employers in the finance industry say they will respond to the AI revolution by upskilling their workforce, while 71% of manufacturing firms promise to do the same. At least 35% of firms surveyed in both industries claim they’ll hire more people into their workforce.
Perhaps surprisingly, the majority of workers surveyed said that automation has improved their mental health and job satisfaction, but they are equally concerned about job losses and decrease in wages. At least 63% and 57% of finance and manufacturing employees respectively say they are worried about losing their jobs to AI over the next decade.
Low and middle skilled jobs, such as manufacturing, construction, farming, fishing, and forestry, remain the most vulnerable to automation, the OECD report concluded. But more high quality jobs are increasingly at risk, too, thanks to the boom in generative AI which can increasingly perform high skilled job functions and creative tasks such as writing, image creation and audio production.
“There is also an urgent need for policy action to address the risks that AI can pose when used in the workplace — in terms of privacy, safety, fairness and labor rights — and to ensure accountability and transparency for employment-related decisions supported by AI,” the report concluded.
