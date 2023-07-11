Artificial Intelligence Tsar Sam Altman Moves To Take Nuclear Energy Start-Up Public

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is getting increasingly serious about nuclear power. Altman’s AltC Acquisition Corp announced it plans to take Oklo, a nuclear-fission startup focused on small reactors, public via a special purpose acquisition corporation (SPAC) at a valuation of around $850 million.

Oklo announced plans to go public by merging with Altman’s AltC Acquisition Corp on Tuesday. Altman also chairs Oklo’s board.

Oklo’s technology relies on nuclear fission, which is the process by which atoms are slammed into one another and split to release heat energy. Fission powers nuclear energy plants around the world. Oklo’s goal is to create small microreactors that produce more affordable power at scale.

“I am thrilled to announce this partnership that provides the opportunity for AltC’s shareholders to become investors in Oklo and fund the first deployment of the Aurora powerhouse,” said Altman in a statement. “I think the two most important inputs to a great future are abundant intelligence and abundant energy. I have long been interested in the potential that nuclear energy offers to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at great scale.”

Altman is most well known for his AI endeavors, including ChatGPT, but has been pursuing nuclear power efforts because he sees it as an important catalyst for driving AI, which as it scales consumes vast amounts of energy. Altman is also an investor in Helion, a nuclear fusion startup, which agreed to provide Microsoft with power by 2028 earlier this year. This technology, while theoretically possible, has so far proven elusive.

Investments in clean energy and the number of SPACs appear to be back on the rise after briefly falling out of vogue.

SPACs are essentially shell companies that raise money and list themselves publicly in order to be merged with a private company, thereby taking it public. People invest in the company with the hope that once the merger is complete and it goes public, they can cash out with exponential gains.

But SPACs can be a risky proposition. President Trump’s social media company Truth Social has been attempting to go public for years via a SPAC deal involving Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), but stumbles and charges of insider trading and securities fraud caused the deal to collapse. At its peak, DWAC stock was worth $175 a share in anticipation of the merger. It’s since crashed to $13.40 at the time of publication. Trump nor his company were implicated.

As the Wall Street Journal reported, it’s uncommon for an investor to take their company public using their own SPAC, but not unheard of, as that can lead to concerns about whether shareholders are reaping the benefits they deserve.

According to Oklo, the deal is expected to close in late 2023 or early 2024.