Artifact Users Can Now Listen To Snoop Dogg Read This Story

Users of the Artifact app can now hear this article read to them in Snoop Dogg’s voice, thanks to a new AI text-to-speech feature in the news aggregator's iOS app.

The app, which is made by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, partnered with the AI text-to-speech tool Speechify to bake 30 AI-powered voices into Artifact to read you stories, including the officially licensed voices of Snoop Dogg and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Speechify launched in 2016 and gives subscribers access to a suite of AI-driven text-to-speech voices via their browser or app. In addition to Snoop Dogg and Gwyneth Paltrow, these voices include impersonations of public figures such as Barack Obama and fictional characters like Dwight Schrute.



All 30 voices are now available in Artifact. While Speechify's app requires a subscription, all the voices on Artifact are free to users.

To turn on text-to-speech in Artifact, just click on the “play” icon at the bottom of an article. You’ll be able to pick a playback speed (up to 4.5x) and the voice you’d like to hear.

The playback will keep going even if you navigate away from the article or the app, making it easy to listen in the background while multitasking.

The feature is live on iOS, and the press release states it will come to Android soon.

AI-powered readers are not Artifact's first AI feature: It launched with an AI-driven news feed and has previously debuted AI tools for summarizing articles and rewriting headlines it deems to be clickbait.