Workers at TSMC Semiconductor Manufacturing Facility in Phoenix, Arizona, on December 6, 2022. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

A Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer has attracted the ire of US labor unions by suggesting that its Arizona manufacturing plant, which is worth billions of dollars, has been plagued by a lack of potential hires with the right skills to work there. 

The plant in question is one of two planned for the Phoenix area by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). The compnay's Chairman Mark Liu told investors during a recent call that construction on the plant was delayed due to “certain challenges as there is an insufficient amount of skilled workers with…specialized expertise,” according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Liu’s suggestion that TSMC would bring foreign workers in to complete the plant was met with blow back from the Arizona Building and Construction Trades Council. In a letter to Congress, the trade group said TSMC showed “a lack of respect” and asked Congress to block visas for Taiwanese workers coming to the plant. 

TSMC has responded that temporarily bringing Taiwanese employees to the US to help complete the plant does not affect Arizonans employment prospects.

Together, the Phoenix plants are worth a combined $40 billion. The plant is partly subsidized by the US government's Chips Act, a law designed to make the tech industry more dependent on domestic production.

A spokesperson for President Joe Biden said the situation in Arizona does not reflect a labor shortage across the semiconductor industry in the United States. 

“Companies from across the world are investing in America because they know we have the best engineers, scientists and workers in the world,” White House spokeswoman Robyn Patterson told the Journal.

