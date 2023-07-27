Archaeologists Discover Ruins of Lost Nero’s Theater in Vatican City - The Messenger
Archaeologists Discover Ruins of Lost Nero’s Theater in Vatican City

Pliny the Elder wrote about the theater, but its exact location was unknown until now

Abubakar Idris
People walk in the excavation site of the ancient Roman emperor Nero’s theater, 1st century AD, backdropped by the church of Santo Spirito in Sassia, during a press preview, in Rome, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Archaeologists have discovered the ruins of Nero’s Theater in a surprise find at what is supposed to be a luxury hotel development in the Vatican City.

The theater was built by the fifth Roman Emperor Nero — while it is mentioned in historical texts recounting Nero’s deep love of the arts, the site was lost to the sands of time.

Famous Roman diarist Pliny the Elder described the theater in a text written around 77 CE as “large enough to satisfy even Nero’s desire to sing before a full house.”

The governor general of the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, Leonardo Visconti di Modrone, confirmed the discovery to reporters in a press conference Wednesday. The discovery has been described as “exceptional.”

The theater was discovered within the courtyard of the frescoed Palazzo della Rovere, the site of what will become a Four Seasons Hotel slated to open in 2025 — the opening is right in time for the Vatican’s 2025 Jubilee, which will draw around 30 million people to the city.

Medieval artifacts, dated between the 10th and 14th century A.D., coming from the excavation of ancient Roman emperor Nero's theater, are seen during a press preview, in Rome, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Medieval artifacts, dated between the 10th and 14th century A.D., coming from the excavation of ancient Roman emperor Nero's theater, are seen during a press preview, in Rome, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.AP Photo/Andrew Medichini

Archaeologists have been excavating the site since 2020 as part of a renovation of the Palazzo. They had already discovered a hemicycle-shaped seating arena of the theater, including a storage room for costumes and other artifacts, including a trove of marbles. The site also revealed medieval artifacts, the archaeologists told reporters.

"It is a superb dig, one that every archaeologist dreams of...being able to dig in this built-up, historically rich area is so rare," said archaeologist Marzia Di Mento, who is leading the dig. She told reporters the discovery will take years to fully study, catalog and analyze.

The discovered items will be moved to a museum after in-situ studies are completed. But eventually, the theater will once again be closed over as the hotel takes its place.

