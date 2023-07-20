Apple is Having Problems Manufacturing its Highest-End iPhone 15s - The Messenger
Apple is Having Problems Manufacturing its Highest-End iPhone 15s

A new report says Apple is having difficulty producing the displays for the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max

Published |Updated
Michelle Ehrhardt
JWPlayer

The high-end models of Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 could face low supply at launch due to issues manufacturing the phones' displays, according to a new report.

Unnamed sources with “direct knowledge of the issue” told The Information that there have been “complications" with OLED displays made by LG Display that are used in both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple's new screen issues are similar to those the company faced during development of 2019’s Apple Watch 7, when it was working to fit a bigger screen into the device without increasing its overall size, according to the report. Apple is attempting the same with the upcoming iPhones, the report said, but is facing problems reducing the size of the bezels around the screen.

Tim Cook holding an iPhone 14 Pro
Apple CEO Tim Cook holds the new iPhone 14 Pro during a launch event for new products at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 7, 2022. BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images
Thin bezel designs are common in modern televisions and computer monitors, but implementing them on smaller devices can be difficult. Given that the iPhone 14 Pro’s bezels are already only 2.17mm large, it’s possible Apple is nearing the limits of its current manufacturing processes.

The report also stated that a source with "direct knowledge" of the situation said that the iPhone 15 Pro line’s LG-made displays are continually failing reliability tests, and that Apple is tweaking the display’s design.

Apple’s entry-level iPhone 15 is apparently not affected by these issues. The Information's sources said Apple will likely not delay the iPhone 15 in response to the issue, but will have fewer Pro and Pro Max models at launch than base iPhone 15 models.

Apple did not comment on The Information's story.

