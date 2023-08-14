This Year’s Apple Watch May Be ‘Arguably the Most Minor Upgrade’ Yet: Report

Apple will likely unveil the Apple Watch Series 9 alongside the iPhone 15 on September 12, but for those who want a significant generational leap, it might be worth waiting a year or two for the rumored Apple Watch X. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who called the Series 9 “arguably the most minor upgrade in the product’s history” before outlining the potentially revolutionary features of the Watch X that he's learned from his sources "inside Apple."

According to Gurman, the Apple Watch Series 9 will look remarkably similar to the Series 8. The size options for the new watch will stay at 41 and 45 millimeters, and the device will be similar in design to the Series 8. The biggest internal difference would be faster processing power, though it's unclear what the watch would use it for. Externally, there could be newer colors.

The Apple Watch X, on the other hand, is looking to offer far more then the Series 8. The Apple Watch was first unveiled in 2014 and released in 2015, so the Watch X could make an appearance on the Apple Watch’s 10-year anniversary, in 2024 or 2025.

Substantially new features could help set the Watch X apart from its predecessors. Gurman reports that Apple has been planning to add a blood pressure monitor to its watches, which could help users manage hypertension, by 2024 at the earliest. Noninvasive and continuous blood glucose monitoring is also on the table. The company could additionally build and use microLED displays for its Apple Watches, which would bring that component in house and reduce Apple's reliance on Samsung and other competitors.

Gurman also says that Apple's considering a magnetic wristband attachment system, but that it might not be ready for the Watch X release.

While not all of these features may make it to the Watch X, even one would be a considerable difference over the Series 8, and seemingly, the Series 9.