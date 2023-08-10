The Apple Vision Pro Is Capable of Running Windows

Apple’s first VR/AR device, the Apple Vision Pro, can run Windows XP.

UTM developers shared footage of a Windows XP virtual machine running on a Vision Pro simulator, showing that visionOS can successfully emulate Windows XP. UTM is an app for running other operating systems, such as Windows or Linux, on Mac, iOS, iPadOS and now apparently visionOS as well. The developers are still working on allowing input while in Windows XP and other virtual machines once they are booted in visionOS.

Apple Vision Pro headset: Fewer than 400,000 will be available next year, according to a report. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“UTM is now running on Vision Pro (simulator)! Still need to implement input devices but here’s a sneak peek,” stated the UTM post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Vision Pro won’t reach stores until 2024, but Apple released the visionOS SDK, or software development kit, in June for developers like UTM. That way, they can create and test apps before the commercial release.

The Vision Pro introduces Apple’s first spatial operating system, based on iPadOS. It takes familiar Apple apps and products and expands them out to fill 3D space. Owners can navigate with their eyes, hands and voice, and unlike with the Meta Quest, there are no physical controllers for the device.



While wearing the headset, users can see multiple computer screens or watch TV shows in 3D. It's currently unclear how the Vision Pro's floating displays and touch-based interaction would translate to a more traditional computing environment like Windows.