The Apple Vision Pro Is Capable of Running Windows
The Apple Vision Pro can emulate Windows XP, although developers are still working on getting input working
Apple’s first VR/AR device, the Apple Vision Pro, can run Windows XP.
UTM developers shared footage of a Windows XP virtual machine running on a Vision Pro simulator, showing that visionOS can successfully emulate Windows XP. UTM is an app for running other operating systems, such as Windows or Linux, on Mac, iOS, iPadOS and now apparently visionOS as well. The developers are still working on allowing input while in Windows XP and other virtual machines once they are booted in visionOS.
“UTM is now running on Vision Pro (simulator)! Still need to implement input devices but here’s a sneak peek,” stated the UTM post on X (formerly Twitter).
- WATCH: Price Unveiling of Apple’s Vision Pro VR Headset Triggers Shock and Awe
- Tech Friend or Foe? Augmented Reality Further Blurs the Line Between Reality and the Digital World
- New Apple AirPods Pro Might Test Your Hearing, Temperature
- Apple Unveils Virtual Reality Headset, Upgrades to Other Products: Report
- Apple to Sell Fewer Virtual Reality Headsets Because of Production Issues: Report
- Apple Could Be Raising the Price of Its Best iPhones
The Vision Pro won’t reach stores until 2024, but Apple released the visionOS SDK, or software development kit, in June for developers like UTM. That way, they can create and test apps before the commercial release.
The Vision Pro introduces Apple’s first spatial operating system, based on iPadOS. It takes familiar Apple apps and products and expands them out to fill 3D space. Owners can navigate with their eyes, hands and voice, and unlike with the Meta Quest, there are no physical controllers for the device.
While wearing the headset, users can see multiple computer screens or watch TV shows in 3D. It's currently unclear how the Vision Pro's floating displays and touch-based interaction would translate to a more traditional computing environment like Windows.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- HP Faces Class Action Lawsuit For All-in-One Printers That Won’t Scan or Fax When Low on InkTech
- Overwatch 2 Steam Debut Is Met With Overwhelmingly Negative User ReviewsTech
- This Backspace Keycap Can Run Doom Right on Your KeyboardTech
- Elon Musk’s X Lowers Requirements To Join Its Creator Payout ProgramTech
- The Team Behind One of Grand Theft Auto’s Biggest Mods Is Now Part of Rockstar GamesTech
- A Discovery in Mice Brains Could Solve Sexual Disorders in MenTech
- Russia Launches First Moon Mission Since 1976Tech
- Microsoft Shuts Down AI Assistant Cortana on Windows 11Tech
- Hasbro’s Original Optimus Prime Transformers Toy Is Back and Better Than EverTech
- The Government Has a Plan To Get Tech Companies To Take Cybersecurity SeriouslyTech
- What To Play This Weekend: Aug. 11-13Tech
- ‘Quake II’ Remaster Is Out Right Now, Free on Game PassTech