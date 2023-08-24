Apple Unexpectedly Supports California’s Right To Repair Act

Apple endorsed a proposed Right to Repair Act in California (Senate Bill 244), signaling an unexpected change from opposing repair access legislation in the past to publicly supporting it. This reversal in position aligns with a growing national push for right to repair (RTR) legislation: States like New York, Colorado and Minnesota successfully passed their own RTR laws this year. California’s RTR legislation has been in the works for the past five years.

SB 244, authored by California state senator Susan Eggman and co-sponsored by Californians Against Waste, CALPIRG and iFixit, requires manufacturers like Apple to supply parts, tools and diagnostics to consumers and third-party repair shops who need them to fix products. Consumer electronics providers would no longer have the final say in how much it costs to, say, fix a cracked screen. Customers would have more options for repairs and they might even hold onto their electronics for longer periods of time–an environmental win.

California’s law would go further than RTR laws recently passed in Minnesota and New York. For one, the law would not just be enforced by the state attorney general–a city or county could bring a case to a superior court. In addition, SB 244 mandates that tech companies make parts available for a certain span of time so that manufacturers do not end repair support when a product’s warranty expires. Parts, tools and documentation for products that cost between $50 and $99.99 must be available for three years after the last time the product was manufactured, according to the bill. The time span increases to seven years for products that cost more than $99.99.

That means, under the proposed bill, you could get a 2017 iPhone 8 repaired as late as next year.

“Apple’s endorsement of the Right to Repair Bill in California is a watershed moment for consumer rights,” iFixit’s CEO Kyle Wiens stated. “It feels like the Berlin Wall of tech repair monopolies is starting to crumble, brick by brick.”

Apple wrote to Senator Eggman in support of the bill on Tuesday and urged California legislators to pass it. In the letter (obtained from The Verge), Apple stated that it supports SB 244 because the bill protects “product manufacturers’ intellectual property” as well as the safety and security of users.

Some RTR supporters remain skeptical of Apple’s motives, pointing to previous Apple initiatives like the Independent Repair Provider program, which the company released in 2019. According to popular YouTuber Louis Rossmann, IRP was “virtually useless” because it required that Rossmann give information about all of his customers to Apple. It also did not include access to necessary parts for repair and demanded that all participants sign a restrictive NDA.

Apple’s Self-Service Repair program, launched in 2022, similarly met with frustration from users who bemoaned the high bar to entry for the program. One review from the New York Times showed that attempts at repair could lead to unforeseen outcomes, like breaking the phone entirely.

“They set up the customer to fail,” Shakeel Taiyab, an independent phone repair technician in South San Francisco, told the New York Times.

These programs followed Apple’s previous lobbying efforts against repair access, including in California.

Public interest groups take Apple’s new stance as an affirmation of the effectiveness of their lobbying.

“Make no mistake: Apple’s reversal on Right to Repair is a direct result of this campaign, and the dedication of our scrappy band of advocates, tinkerers and fixers,” Nathan Proctor, senior director of PIRG’s Right to Repair Campaign, asserted.

Repair.org executive director Gay Gordon-Byrne called Apple’s support “a huge win for the whole coalition” after Apple spent a decade fighting RTR.

The precedent set by Apple’s support rippled across the RTR movement. iFixit director of sustainability Liz Chamberlain wrote that tech companies cannot continue to oppose RTR in light of recent legislation “as evidenced by Apple’s endorsement.”

SB 244 passed the California state senate with a vote of 38-0 in May and is expected to be voted on by the Assembly Appropriations Committee next week. After that would come an Assembly floor vote.

The Messenger reached out to Apple, PIRG, CALPIRG, Californians Against Waste and iFixit for comment.