Apple to Finally Start Paying $500M Settlement for iPhone Slowdown Suit

Apple is set to payout as much as $500 million to a select group of customers years following a class action lawsuit that alleged the company intentionally slowed down old phones.



The company had reached the settlement in 2020 after months of negotiations.



Last week, Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, the co-lead law firm representing the Apple customers, announced that the Ninth Circuit of Appeals dismissed two cases appealing the terms of the settlement.



As a result, the company can begin paying customers involved in the suit in “the largest all-cash recovery in a computer intrusion case in history,” the law firm said.



The original class action was filed in 2017 after Apple slammed with multiple lawsuits alleging the company used the iPhone’s iOS platform updates to throttle older phones’ performance once their batteries had degraded.



Later that year, Apple admitted to the practice and said it impacted the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6S, 6S Plus and the SE.



At the time, Apple claimed the updates were designed to “"smooth[ed] out the instantaneous peaks only when needed” to prevent devices from abruptly shutting down if their battery couldn’t provide the needed charge. Several class action lawsuits followed, and these were later consolidated into a single case representing around 3 million customers.



In 2020, Apple decided to settle and agreed to pay a minimum of $310 million and up to $500 million depending on the number of people who submit claims.



Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy, LLP, however, claimed it reached a settlement “on behalf of a class of approximately 100 million iPhone users.”



While the total settlement runs in the hundreds of millions, Apple customers involved in the suit will receive around $65 each.