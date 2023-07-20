Apple Threatens To Axe FaceTime, iMessage in UK Over Cybersecurity Law

A proposed update to a United Kingdom law that authorities say is aimed at cracking down on crimes like the sexual abuse of children has caused tech giant Apple to threaten to pull several of its most popular apps out of the territory.

The Investigatory Powers Act of 2016, which has been called the “snooper’s charter” by critics, lays out the situations in which government agencies can intercept private communications. Proposed updates to the law would allow the Home Office — the ministerial department responsible for security and policing — to install technology that can scan for child abuse materials in encrypted apps like WhatsApp and Signal.

Both of the companies behind these apps have suggested they will not comply with the order. Signal stated it would “walk” from the UK if the proposed changes are adopted.

The UK government has said the changes would not give the Home Office new powers, but rather update the law so it is relevant to new technology. But Apple, which has voiced its opposition for some time, has upped the ante in response to the government's ongoing consultation on the proposed changes. Apple filed a nine-page document outlining its concerns, according to a BBC report Thursday.

Apple's document contains a number of grievances, which include opposition to a proposed requirement to notify the Home Office of software updates and another that would give the government a 'backdoor' to decode end-to-end encryption in its software.

Apple said the changes would "constitute a serious and direct threat to data security and information privacy." If the changes were to become law, Apple said it would pull popular features like FaceTime and iMessage from the UK.

"There is a degree of arrogance and ignorance from the government if they believe some of the larger tech companies will comply with the new requirements without a major fight," cyber-security expert and Surrey University professor Alan Woodward told the BBC.