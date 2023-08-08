Apple Music Mimics Spotify’s Discover Weekly With Discovery Station - The Messenger
Apple Music Mimics Spotify’s Discover Weekly With Discovery Station

The station will have a personalized selection of songs based on what you’ve listened to before

Sherin Shibu
BERLIN, GERMANY – OCTOBER 07: Sonia Lyson is seen wearing a black Sporty & Rich cap, silver Apple AirPods Max headphones, black turtleneck sweater from Zara, grey Weekday jogger pants, beige long wool coat from Edited, green VeeCollective shopper bag, Balenciaga white logo socks and red Adidas Gazelle sneakers, on October 07, 2022 in Berlin, […]Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Want to listen to something new, but not too different from your usual? Apple Music just released Discovery Station, a new section in its mobile, desktop, and web apps that's filled with songs you haven’t listened to before, uniquely curated to your musical preferences. It’s similar to Spotify’s Discover Weekly playlist, which recommends new music every week to Spotify users based on what they typically listen to. Both Apple and Spotify’s offerings are powered by algorithms based on play history, likes, and more. 

Discovery Station plays continuously and chooses songs that aren’t already in your playlists or your library, interspersing these songs with ones you’ve already listened to. To access it on the Apple Music app, go to the “Listen Now” tab under the “Stations for You” category. 

Apple silently introduced Discovery Station yesterday and has yet to make an official announcement. AppleInsider cued into the new playlist because of a small change in the artwork for Apple Music’s Personal Station: The red play button changed to an animated red arrow. 

Since official documentation for Discovery Station is nonexistent at time of writing, the Siri command for Discovery Station is a mystery. 

