Apple Music Mimics Spotify’s Discover Weekly With Discovery Station

Want to listen to something new, but not too different from your usual? Apple Music just released Discovery Station, a new section in its mobile, desktop, and web apps that's filled with songs you haven’t listened to before, uniquely curated to your musical preferences. It’s similar to Spotify’s Discover Weekly playlist, which recommends new music every week to Spotify users based on what they typically listen to. Both Apple and Spotify’s offerings are powered by algorithms based on play history, likes, and more.

Discovery Station plays continuously and chooses songs that aren’t already in your playlists or your library, interspersing these songs with ones you’ve already listened to. To access it on the Apple Music app, go to the “Listen Now” tab under the “Stations for You” category.

Apple silently introduced Discovery Station yesterday and has yet to make an official announcement. AppleInsider cued into the new playlist because of a small change in the artwork for Apple Music’s Personal Station: The red play button changed to an animated red arrow.

Since official documentation for Discovery Station is nonexistent at time of writing, the Siri command for Discovery Station is a mystery.