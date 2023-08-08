Apple’s Most Powerful Next-Gen Laptop Chip is Currently Being Tested For a 2024 Release

Apple is now testing its most powerful next-generation laptop chip, following news that the base version of that chip is currently being prepared for use in what is likely to be a Mac Mini.



Both scoops come from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who reports that the M3 Max chip, which would be available in the strongest models of Apple's next series of MacBooks, is currently being readied for a release next year.



The M3 Max would have 16 main processing cores and at least 40 graphics cores, says Gurman, citing third party Mac developer test logs provided to Bloomberg. For context, the M2 Max has a 12-core CPU and up to 38 GPU cores depending on user configuration.



The new power could provide up to 20% faster computing and 30% faster graphics, assuming the M3 Max is as much of a leap over the M2 Max as that chip was over its predecessor. While the core count gain itself is small, all four additional cores would be designated for heavy duty tasks, giving the M3 Max a greater proportion of high-performance cores to lower-power efficiency cores than its predecessor.

Outside of chips, Gurman says the MacBook Pro being tested has "48 gigabytes of memory."

"The company is likely testing multiple variations and core-count options," Gurman writes, which would be in keeping with Apple's previous line of MacBook chips.

The chips would use a 3-nanometer production process, which essentially means components can be more tightly packed, providing better battery life and performance.

While the M3 Max would mark one of the M3 line's higher-end options, Apple is also working on cheaper alternatives, Gurman reported over the weekend. In his weekly Power On newsletter, the reporter said that a base M3 with eight CPU cores, 10 graphics cores and 24GB of memory has begun testing. The news comes via third-party developer logs shared with Bloomberg.



This is not the first time Gurman has learned of a new Mac using a base M3 chip: Apple has consistently put its base M-series chips in the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini. As he has already reported on Airs, a Pro and even an iMac equipped with the base M3, he expects this version of the chip represents that an M3 Mac Mini is now being prepped for development.



The M3 line of chips will be Apple's third series of in-house processors since it dumped Intel in 2020. Earlier this summer, Apple fully completed its transition away from Intel when it released a version of the Mac Pro that runs an M2 Ultra chip.



