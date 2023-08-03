Apple Faces Third Straight Quarter of Declining Sales Despite Subscription Growth - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Apple Faces Third Straight Quarter of Declining Sales Despite Subscription Growth

Published |Updated
Benjamin Powers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Apple faced another down quarter even after the Vision Pro debut.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Apple's revenue has declined for the third straight quarter, the company said on Thursday, marking the greatest period of malaise Apple has faced in almost a decade.

The company had $81.8 billion in third-quarter sales, down 1% from a year earlier. A bit of silver lining: Revenue from Apple's Services unit, which includes subscription revenue from its streaming-music player and TV offering, reached a new high at $21 billion. The company had over 1 billion paid subscriptions, CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Cook placed some of the blame for Apple's struggle on a "uneven macroeconomic environment."

Third-quarter profit was $19.9 billion, a 2.3% increase.

Read More

Last month, Apple announce three new Macs and earlier this year unveiled its Vision Pro, a $3,499 virtual-reality headset expected to become available in early 2024. It hopes those new products can revitalize demand for its products. Appetite for Macs and iPhone has declined after a pandemic surge for hardware. 

Even with the decline in revenue, Apple stock is still seen as a safe haven, up 66% for the year compared to the Nasdaq being down over 20%.

While Apple has seemed to lag behind competitors like Microsoft and Google in the early race to offer artificial intelligence products, Cook insisted the company sees “AI as a fundamental technology to every product we build."

Apple has also lately delved into banking services, offering an Apple-branded credit card, among other products. Through June, customers had put more than $10 billion into the company's high-yield savings accounts.

Apple traditionally has a weaker third quarter, then sees stronger revenue following the back to school season, so analysts will likely be closer observing the fourth-quarter figures to see the extent of Apple's problems.

Earnings per share and came to $1.26, up 5% year over year. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.19 per share, according to FactSet.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.