Apple Faces Third Straight Quarter of Declining Sales Despite Subscription Growth

Apple's revenue has declined for the third straight quarter, the company said on Thursday, marking the greatest period of malaise Apple has faced in almost a decade.

The company had $81.8 billion in third-quarter sales, down 1% from a year earlier. A bit of silver lining: Revenue from Apple's Services unit, which includes subscription revenue from its streaming-music player and TV offering, reached a new high at $21 billion. The company had over 1 billion paid subscriptions, CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Cook placed some of the blame for Apple's struggle on a "uneven macroeconomic environment."

Third-quarter profit was $19.9 billion, a 2.3% increase.

Last month, Apple announce three new Macs and earlier this year unveiled its Vision Pro, a $3,499 virtual-reality headset expected to become available in early 2024. It hopes those new products can revitalize demand for its products. Appetite for Macs and iPhone has declined after a pandemic surge for hardware.

Even with the decline in revenue, Apple stock is still seen as a safe haven, up 66% for the year compared to the Nasdaq being down over 20%.

While Apple has seemed to lag behind competitors like Microsoft and Google in the early race to offer artificial intelligence products, Cook insisted the company sees “AI as a fundamental technology to every product we build."

Apple has also lately delved into banking services, offering an Apple-branded credit card, among other products. Through June, customers had put more than $10 billion into the company's high-yield savings accounts.

Apple traditionally has a weaker third quarter, then sees stronger revenue following the back to school season, so analysts will likely be closer observing the fourth-quarter figures to see the extent of Apple's problems.

Earnings per share and came to $1.26, up 5% year over year. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.19 per share, according to FactSet.