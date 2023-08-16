Apple Switches Back to a Centered End Call Button - The Messenger
Apple Switches Back to a Centered End Call Button

The end call button has been moving around to unfamiliar locations in the newest public betas for iOS 17

Sherin Shibu
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks before the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference at its headquarters on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California.Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The newest developer version of iOS 17 revealed a noticeable change to the iPhone's “end call” button, as Apple has now moved it back to the middle of the screen. It’s still not exactly where it used to be, though.

Reports last week showed a change from the familiar Phone app interface, which centers the end call button beneath two rows of buttons for the mute, keypad, speaker, add call, FaceTime and contacts features. On the new interface that Apple was beta testing, the call button was on the bottom right of the screen, flanked by these other buttons instead of clearly separated from them. 

A new update to the developer beta of iOS 17 takes the centered call button familiar to iPhone users and merges it with the lower panel of buttons. The result is a blend of the familiar and the unfamiliar, with a centered end call button nestled between the add call and keypad buttons. The audio, FaceTime and mute buttons are all in another row above it. 

This is still a change from the isolated button that users might be accustomed to, but it does put the end call button in a more familiar location.

The change could make room for a new feature in iOS 17: Contact Poster or digital calling cards. iPhone users will be able to create calling cards with personalized images, colors and text. The push to move the Phone app's buttons to the bottom portion of the screen could be to make space for these posters. 

There are a host of other features in the new software update, including live voicemail to help avoid spammers and a new iPhone keyboard. 

