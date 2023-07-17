Apple Could Debut M3 Chip Alongside New iMac in October
New desktops and MacBooks should be the first to benefit from Apple's fast new processors.
Apple is gearing up for an October product release that could deliver the first new iMacs in two years, complete with the latest version of Apple’s powerful in-house processors.
An October launch could include the the next iMac, plus 13-inch versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, all featuring Apple's new M3 chip, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman's weekly Power On newsletter.
The M3 processor is next in Apple’s line of in-house computer chips, built for machine learning, efficiency and greater compatibility with the rest of Apple’s ecosystem. Right now, the iMac is stuck on the M1 series of chips, which is a whole generation behind.
- A 32-Inch iMac Could Release Sometime After 2024
- Apple’s Most Powerful Next-Gen Laptop Chip is Currently Being Tested For a 2024 Release
- Apple Unveils Virtual Reality Headset, Upgrades to Other Products: Report
- Apple Announces New Virtual Reality Headset
- Apple Could Be Raising the Price of Its Best iPhones
More powerful hardware, such as a 14-inch MacBook Pro or a new Mac Studio, is likely to get an upgraded version of the M3 chip sometime in 2024.
Gurman also speculates that Apple is currently working on a 32-inch version of the iMac, but doesn’t expect a release before the end of next year. An M3 iMac would likely serve as a stopgap until that machine is ready.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Amazon, in ‘Last-Rite’ Meetings, Will Meet FTC Officials Eyeing Antitrust LawsuitBusiness
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’ Releases This NovemberTech
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- Soil Holds More Biodiversity Than Any Other Habitat on Earth, Study SaysTech
- X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked TweetsTech
- Microsoft’s Version of ChatGPT, Bing Chat, Coming Soon to Mobile BrowsersTech
- Google Comes For Grammarly by Baking AI-Powered Grammar Checker Right Into SearchTech
- Research Shows Working With People in a Shared Space Increases RelaxationTech
- Scientists Successfully Repeat Landmark Nuclear Fusion Reaction ExperimentTech
- Elon Musk Says ‘CEO’ Is a Fake Title Two Months After He Hired a CEO for TwitterTech