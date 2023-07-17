Apple Could Debut M3 Chip Alongside New iMac in October - The Messenger
Apple Could Debut M3 Chip Alongside New iMac in October

New desktops and MacBooks should be the first to benefit from Apple's fast new processors.

Michelle Ehrhardt
Apple is gearing up for an October product release that could deliver the first new iMacs in two years, complete with the latest version of Apple’s powerful in-house processors.

iMacs on display at Apple's 5th Avenue New York Apple Store
People look at the recently released iMac color computers at the 5th Avenue Apple store on May 21, 2021 in New York City. Apple recently launched new consumer products.Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

An October launch could include the the next iMac, plus 13-inch versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, all featuring Apple's new M3 chip, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman's weekly Power On newsletter.

The M3 processor is next in Apple’s line of in-house computer chips, built for machine learning, efficiency and greater compatibility with the rest of Apple’s ecosystem.  Right now, the iMac is stuck on the M1 series of chips, which is a whole generation behind.

More powerful hardware, such as a 14-inch MacBook Pro or a new Mac Studio, is likely to get an upgraded version of the M3 chip sometime in 2024.

Gurman also speculates that Apple is currently working on a 32-inch version of the iMac, but doesn’t expect a release before the end of next year. An M3 iMac would likely serve as a stopgap until that machine is ready. 

